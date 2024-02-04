YouTube has hosted some singers to a good time in Los Angeles ahead of the Grammy Awards taking place on Sunday 4, 2024

In the clip sighted online, a lot of music artistes graced the occasion and Nigerian disc jockeys blasted Naija's music to the delight of all

Veteran Nigerian rapper, Sasha P was seen giving a good account of her rapping skills while DJ Lambo was playing

YouTube has honoured Nigerian music superstars at an event in Los Angeles ahead of the Grammy Awards taking place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Legit.ng had reported that a Grammy weekend concert had taken place which was headlined by Davido. A lot of Nigerian musicians were in attendance.

In a new development, most of the Nigerian music artists who attended the Grammy Weekend concert were also present for the YouTube event.

YouTube host Naija music stars in Los Angeles.

Kcee, and Poco Lee were spotted with a mic

'Limpopo' crooner who was called out by a former record label signee was seen with the microphone when the DJ played his popular 'Ojapiano' song.

The microphone was later handed over to famous dancer Poco Lee who sang Reekado Banks hit songs.

Sasha P rapped for her colleagues

Veteran female rapper Sasha P might not be so active in the Nigerian music scene again but her talent cannot be forgotten so soon. She gave a good account of her rapping skills while DJ Lambo was at the mixer.

Grammy Award nominee, Ayra Starr was also present at the event. It was easy to identify her as she was spotted in her signature skimpy wear. She posed for the paparazzi to take some lovely shots of her. Odumodublvck was also seen playing an active role at the event.

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to the video of the event organised by YouTube for Nigerian artist. Here are some of the comments below:

@beilley4:

"This party na LA or Lagos!. All the way La Lit."

@theevocalidol:

"Naija is dominating unapologetically."

@damilee__:

"The lady rapping with DJ Lambo looks and sound familiar."

@iamtobenna_:

"It’s how Sasha P is casually rapping just rapping in the background oo…how’d y’all make that happen??"

@dermielawlar_:

"Wow is this not Sasha ?it been long for a while."

@papichuloyknow':

"Full house ans full of stars!! Yessir."

@realsteventones:

"Full communit."

@butwhoisfabian:

"Make dem hold poco Lee abeg."

@tunkaz231:

"We miss @djjimmyjatt jimmy jump off Genz won’t know who jimmy jatt is."

@dasoulmade1:

"@reekadobanks needs more gearing up."

@cdqolowo:

"9jaaaaaa a ya werey gan se dominate everywhere kpa."

Grammy organizers hail Burna Boy

Legit.ng had reported that organizers of the Grammy Award had written a nice piece about Burna Boy after he was nominated for the 2024 award.

In the messages he was described as the greatest Afrobeat singer in the world because odf hsi great feat.

They added that he was nominated for the " Best Global Album" consecutively for African Giant and 'Twice as Tall' album but won one.

