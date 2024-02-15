Finding true love is one of the most challenging things to achieve in life. After finding it is another ball game, knowing how to keep it till death do you part.

Today is February 14, 2024, Valentine's Day and Legit.ng has decided to celebrate the lover's day with a special article.

In celebration of Valentine's Day but with some dark humour Legit has compiled a list of 10 Nollywood marriages that crashed woefully. Photo credit: @iamninob/@funkejenifaakindele/@olakunlechurchill

Over the years, many Nollywood relationships have been the crown jewel of the Nigerian entertainment industry, while some have weathered several storms and continue to wax stronger.

Some have witnessed a sudden demise and end, leaving many of their fans shattered. Legit.ng, in this article, has decided to highlight the 10 biggest breakup/divorce stories that have ever rocked Nollywood.

1. Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill

One of Nollywood's most famous relationships crashed was that of movie star Tonto Dikeh and her husband, Olakunle Churchhill.

Tonto Dikeh tied the knot with Churchill, August 29, 2015. However, the marriage barely lasted 12 months before it crashed but the short union was blessed with a child.

The aftermath of the relationship has been nothing but chaos. One that would make any sane person question if they ever want to get married.

Both celebrities have had reasons to go at each other on social media several times, with Tonto, most of the time, instigating the public display of marital failures.

Tonto Dikeh's multiple failed relationships and the public display of shame that came after are classic reasons why people shouldn't take the celebration of Valentine's Day too seriously.

2. Nedu and his cheating wife, Uzoamaka

Another famous relationship that shook the Nigerian entertainment space was that of Chinedu Ani Emmanuel and his ex-wife, Uzoamaka Ohiri.

This relationship is today used as one of the reference points for DNA scandal and paternity fraud. Nedu's first Uzoamaka cheated on him and bore him a child from another man.

Nedu Wazobia married Uzoamaka Ohiri in 2013, but their marriage crashed in 2018.

Why celebrate Valentine's Day when this is possible in your marriage, worse off in your ordinary boyfriend and girlfriend "situationships"?

3. Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz's marriage was a beautiful union when it started. They looked like a match made in heaven.

When it became public knowledge that it had crashed, it hurt many. Just months before kicking off her campaign to emerge as the deputy governor of Lagos state in July 2022, Funke Akindele's ex-hubby JJC Skillz shook the movie industry.

He publicly announced that his marriage to Funke Akindele was over. However, unlike Tonto Dikeh and Nedu's public dance of shame, Funke managed hers much better.

It took nearly two years before the movie star publicly addressed the crash of her marriage. But still, after all of their Valentine's Day celebrations, the marriage crashed.

4. Tiwa Savage and Tunji Balogun

Africa's number one Afrobeats Queen, Tiwa Savage, is another Nigerian celebrity whose marital failure was a major shock to many in the entertainment industry.

Tiwa tied the knot with her manager, Tunji Balogun, also known as Teebillz, in 2013 after dating for nearly four years.

However, their marriage didn't last as long as their dating years, as things crashed in 2016.

It was such a brutal end that Teebillz considered taking his own life. Days afterwards, Tiwa went on an interview where she spoke about her marriage and how things ended abruptly.

5. Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade:

When this couple first came together, many hailed it as the perfect relationship between a good girl and a bad boy who was also a lover boy.

Osas Ighodaro is a stunning beauty many men would dream of having as their wife. The couple met on the Tinsel set, and things grew quickly between them, culminating in marriage in 2015.

However, things crashed between the beautiful couple barely three years later in 2019. They were blessed with a child in 2016.

Since then, Osas has kept her dating life private and away from the public. She recently won the AMVCA award for the best actress in Africa.

6. Blossom Chukwujekwu and Maureen Esisi:

Another interesting Nollywood relationship that hit the rocks was that of Blossom Chukwujekwu and Maureen Esisi.

The couple who tied the knot in star-filled wedding, Decemeber 2015 barely lasted four years. Things between the movie star and his very-expressive wife, crashed in 2019.

Even though, Blossom Chukwujekwu has moved on from the marriage, his ex-wife Maureen Esisi still seems to be struggling with how things turned out between her and her ex-hubby.

She is still still since the crash. Maureen is on record to have called marriage scam multiple times.

7. Bolanle Ninalowo and his wife Bunmi

One marriage that had many Nigerians on lockdown was Bolanle Ninalowo's relationship with his beautiful wife, Bunmi.

Despite their numerous ups and downs, this marriage looked like one built to last and survive most challenges that celebrity marriages encounter, but it failed.

The couple, who got married in 2007 and were blessed with two kids, a boy and a girl, saw things come crashing down between them in 2023.

After nearly two decades of being together, they couldn't find a way to make it work for the long haul.

Ninalowo announced the crash of his marriage in a post shared on his Instagram page on September 1, 2023.

This came after different show offs on social media. Multiple Valentine dates cannot stop marriages from ending, so enjoy it while it lasts.

