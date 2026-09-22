Davido and billionaire Aliko Dangote appeared together in New York's Times Square on September 22, 2026, in front of a digital billboard promoting the Dangote Refinery

The billboard forms part of the promotional campaign for the Dangote Petroleum Refinery's IPO, described as Africa's largest, offering 4.1 billion shares at ₦525 each

Davido shared the video on his Instagram story, and it quickly circulated among Nigerians, generating widespread expressions of national pride

Afrobeats star Davido and Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, made a statement at one of the world's most iconic locations, standing side by side beneath a towering digital billboard in New York's Times Square on September 22, 2026.

Davido posted the clip on his Instagram story the same day, showing the duo positioned near the Nasdaq tower display, which carries the bold message: "Made in Nigeria. Built for the World."

Davido joins Aliko Dangote as they unveil a Dangote Refinery billboard in Times Square

Source: Instagram

Dressed in a black suit and sunglasses, Davido gestured towards the screen alongside Dangote, who wore a grey suit.

The two waved and flashed thumbs-up signals as a small crowd filmed the moment.

Dangote Refinery's historic IPO goes global

The Times Square activation is part of the promotional push surrounding the Dangote Petroleum Refinery's Initial Public Offering, which opened on September 14, 2026, and is scheduled to close on October 13, 2026.

The offering puts 4.1 billion shares on the market at ₦525 per share, targeting Nigerian and eligible African investors who want a stake in the Lekki, Lagos-based facility.

Valued at $1.6 billion, the IPO has been widely referred to as Africa's largest, and the refinery is on a path towards becoming publicly traded on the Nigerian Exchange.

The choice of Times Square as a backdrop for the campaign carries clear intent, placing one of Africa's most ambitious industrial projects at the centre of global commerce and attention.

Davido and Dangote's long-standing bond

The moment carried personal weight beyond business.

Davido had previously spoken about his close relationship with Dangote, describing the billionaire as a family friend who drove his mother home from the hospital after his birth and has continued to offer him guidance over the years.

Having both men under that billboard brought together two of Nigeria's most recognisable figures at a landmark that commands global visibility.

The video spread rapidly online, with many Nigerians expressing pride at seeing the pairing promote a homegrown industrial project on such a prominent world stage.

Watch Davido and Dangote unveil the billboard in Times Square, New York, in the X video below:

Fans react to the Davido and Dangote Times Square Moment

Here are some of the reactions:

@Obahwitdvibe wrote:

"Baddest and his Godfather"

@LoveCircle147 said:

"Dangot got a billboard. Wow"

@olaleyekunle4 commented:

"Nigeria to the world, properly. Dangote built it. Davido showed up for it. This is how we win."

@Mark_Lander9993 reacted:

"Davido and his god father. People way never sure for next meal go dey abuse am online"

@thony_cruise shared:

"Two billionaire enjoying themselves in New York City"

justiced02 wrote:

"Davido na worldwide🌎 biggest goat👑👑🐐🐐⚪ Baddest til titi♥️♥️♥️💙"

ijeoma.nwankpa commented:

"That's Davido 2nd father right there, good to see them together."

Afrobeats star Davido and billionaire Aliko Dangote unveil a massive Times Square billboard in New York. Photo: davido/dangote

Source: Instagram

Davido opens up about his biggest one-time purchase

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido stunned fans during a Twitch livestream with streamer Enzo after revealing that his biggest single purchase ever cost $11 million.

The Afrobeats star made the disclosure during the overnight broadcast from September 20 into September 21, 2026, but did not reveal what he spent the huge amount on

His comment sparked speculation among fans, with some linking the figure to a luxury property while others noted that none of his known vehicles appeared to be worth anywhere near $11 million, leaving the exact purchase unconfirmed.

Source: Legit.ng