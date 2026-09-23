Victor Osimhen touched down in Lagos on Tuesday despite withdrawing from the Super Eagles squad due to a groin injury

The Galatasaray striker arrived alongside Benin and Besiktas forward Junior Olaitan on a private jet

A red Ferrari 296 GTB worth ₦800 million was waiting for Osimhen as he stepped off the jet at the airport

Victor Osimhen made a statement arrival in Nigeria on Tuesday, September 22, touching down in Lagos aboard a private jet before driving off in a red Ferrari 296 GTB valued at roughly ₦800 million.

The 27-year-old Galatasaray striker had been named in coach Eric Chelle's 24-man Super Eagles squad for Nigeria's upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers but was ruled out after failing to recover from a groin injury he picked up in a match against Istanbul Basaksehir.

Victor Osimhen is stealing the headlines after his superstar arrival in Nigeria and leaving the airport in a red Ferrari 296 GTB worth ₦800m. Photo by Yagiz Gurtug

Source: Getty Images

The Nigeria Football Federation moved quickly to call up Coventry City striker Taiwo Awoniyi as his replacement.

Nigeria are set to host Madagascar in Uyo on Friday, September 25, before travelling to Morocco to face Guinea-Bissau on September 29.

Osimhen leaves airport in red Ferrari 296 GTB

Despite sitting out the Super Eagles squad, Osimhen chose to return to Nigeria rather than remain in Turkey.

The Galatasaray striker landed alongside Junior Olaitan, the Benin and Besiktas forward, drawing immediate attention from onlookers and cameras at the airport.

What truly captured the moment, however, was not the private jet but the car waiting for him on the ground.

Footage from the airport, as seen on X, showed Osimhen climbing into a gleaming red Ferrari 296 GTB, a plug-in hybrid machine that pairs a twin-turbocharged V6 engine with an electric motor and carries a price tag of around ₦800 million.

The sight of the Nigerian striker stepping straight from a private jet into one of the most recognisable supercars in the world quickly spread across social media, with the clip circulating widely among football fans.

Osimhen's collection of high-end cars

The Ferrari is far from the only luxury vehicle in Osimhen's garage.

The Super Eagles striker has previously been seen behind the wheel of a Lamborghini Urus, a Tesla Cybertruck, a Lamborghini Revuelto, and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, making the 296 GTB one of several headline-grabbing additions to his collection.

Osimhen has been one of the most prominent African footballers of his generation, earning his reputation at Napoli before joining Galatasaray on loan and later on a permanent basis.

His profile both on and off the pitch remains among the highest of any Nigerian player currently active.

His decision to fly into Nigeria despite his injury reflects the striker's continued connection with the national team and his willingness to show up in person, even when he cannot feature on the pitch.

Whether he will attend any of Nigeria's AFCON qualifying fixtures in an unofficial capacity remains to be seen.

Osimhen's expected return date from injury

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Osimhen’s expected return to Galatasaray after the international break. The Nigerian striker has missed three games, including the club’s opening Champions League group-stage match against Sporting Lisbon, since suffering a groin injury in the Istanbul Basaksehir derby.

The 25-year-old forward is now expected to be available for the Super Lig clash against Kasimpasa on October 11, offering the Lions a major boost in their fight to revive their season.

Source: Legit.ng