Fans called out Funke Akindele on a TikTok live stream after she missed Kamo State's star-studded movie premiere in Lagos

Critics listed several close associates, including Esther Kalejaye and Folagbade Banks, who allegedly received no support from Akindele at their own events

Commenters urged the actress to seek therapy, claiming her pattern of absence resembles a trauma response

Funke Akindele is under fire again, this time for her conspicuous absence at Kamo State's movie premiere, which was held on Sunday, 21 September 2026, in Lagos.

Given how close the two are, fans quickly noticed that Akindele was nowhere to be seen at the star-studded event, and the conversation escalated fast.

Reactions as Funke Akindele continues facing backlash for skipping Kamo State’s movie premiere. Photo credit@funkejenifaakindele/@kamostate

Source: Instagram

A video circulating on Instagram on Monday, September 21, 2026, showed a group of fans discussing the situation during a TikTok live stream. They did not hold back.

The commenters argued that Akindele has a visible pattern of withdrawing support from people within her inner circle during their most important moments.

They named Esther Kalejaye, Folagbade Banks, Tobi Makinde and Kamo as individuals who are reportedly close to her but allegedly received little to no public backing from the actress at their respective premieres or special occasions.

Fans call it a "Trauma response"

Fans defend Funke Akindele over backlash after absence at Kamo State movie premiere. Photo credit@funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Going further, the critics suggested that Akindele's behaviour is rooted in something deeper, urging her to consider speaking to a mental health professional.

They also brought up Folagbade Banks and Esther Kalejaye, claiming the situation had deteriorated to the point where both parties blocked each other on social media. Eniola Badmus was brought into the conversation too, with the commenters suggesting that the two actresses have historically clashed precisely because Badmus was willing to speak honestly to Akindele.

In their words:

"You are supposed to be ashamed of yourself, Funke, let us tell you the truth. If someone you like offend you, correct them. This is trauma response, you need to get a therapist. Folagbade Banks had to block you and Esther Kalejaye blocked each other. This is why you and Eniola Badmus used to fight because she used to tell you the truth. Even if you are not around, what does it take to post his movie pictures on your page?"

Social media reacts to the drama

The debate quickly spilled into the comments section, drawing a wide range of opinions:

@princess_tg1 wrote:

"Haaa lori oro oloro, awon family members yin da"

@bolarinwabosedebeatrice reacted:

"The four is coming"

@sunday.esan commented:

"Funke get glory cha since morning you guys no dey rest ni. Anyways the four is coming seehhhh, Lafuky for so many reasons."

@ashandy_82 wrote:

"Funke that travelled to dubia just to avoid her Dad's burial?"

@ayo___ade said:

"I kuku trust person wey them dey talk about, she no go reply, eyin oniranu gbogbo."

@official_omotosoabodedesimiat observed:

"This social media dragging to reach everybody last week na Toyin, this week na Funke celebrity life no easy true true"

Tobi Makinde addresses alleged feud with Funke Akindele

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Tobi Makinde opened up about the alleged rift between him and his senior colleague, Funke Akindele.

In an interview with BBC Pidgin, Makinde addressed reports surrounding their relationship, particularly claims that Akindele was absent from his wedding. The actor explained what transpired between them and shed more light on the circumstances surrounding the actress’s reported absence.

His comments sparked reactions on social media, with fans and followers of both actors weighing in on the issue. While some expressed concern over the reported disagreement, others have called for caution in interpreting the actor’s remarks.

Source: Legit.ng