Alexx Ekubo has refused to open up about his relationship status months after he parted ways with his former lover, Fancy Acholonu

In a Valentine's Day message, the Nollywood actor said many of his fans are confused about his relationship status

As expected, many of his followers, especially his female fans, have flooded his comment section

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, like many people across the world, has joined in the year's Valentine's Day celebration.

The handsome actor, who recently called for female fans to apply to be his date, refused to clarify the misunderstanding regarding his marital status.

Alexx Ekubo sends Valentine's Day message to fans. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Alexx, in a post via his social media timeline, said that while some of his fans assume he is single, others believe he is already in a relationship with someone.

Amid the confusion, the actor wished his fans a happy Valentine’s Day and urged them to trust Jesus.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Sharing different pictures of him in a white outfit, Alexx Ekubo wrote in a caption:

“Some believe I’m single, others believe I’m taken. Amid the confusion, I Urge you all to believe in Jesus. Happy Valentine’s Day from your favorite Human Being."

See Alexx Ekubo's post below:

Fans react to Alex Ekubo's Valentine's Day post

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

benedictaabella:

"Once beaten twice shy. There’s always a phobia that comes with opening up after having a failed relationship that was almost marriage. If loving secretly works for you now… "

abutexfoodequipment;

"You look single though but you are taken. Your wife came to our store yesterday and she spoke good of you. She also said, see more."

just4u_by_doofan:

"And you, What do you believe?"

ogeokoye:

"You’re single and taken nna."

meetkayce:

"Happy Ash Wednesday. Heaven is the goal Nnam."

Fancy Acholonu debunks allegations against Ekubo

Meanwhile, Alexx's ex-fiancee, Fancy Acholonu, debunked allegations that she called him a gay man, Legit.ng reported.

The actor's estranged lover made this known during a chat with gossip blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus.

Fancy disclosed that she had never publicly called Alexx gay.

Source: Legit.ng