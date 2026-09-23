Lagos Deputy Governor Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat visited Bishop David Oyedepo at Canaanland in Ota, Ogun state

A video showed Hamzat, the APC governorship candidate for 2027, touring the iconic Ark auditorium with the cleric

The visit sparked mixed reactions online, with Nigerians questioning the timing months before the general elections

Lagos Deputy Governor Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat paid a visit to Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners' Chapel, at the church's Canaanland headquarters in Ota, Ogun State on Tuesday, September 22.

A video circulating on social media captured Hamzat and his entourage alongside the renowned cleric as they toured the Ark auditorium, one of the most recognised worship centres in Nigeria.

Lagos deputy governor Obafemi Hamzat visits Canaanland. Credit: davidoyedepomin/obafemihamzat

Source: Instagram

Hamzat's visit ahead of 2027 governorship race

The visit carries a notable political undertone. Hamzat, who is the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the 2027 Lagos State gubernatorial election, made the trip to Canaanland several months before the general elections are scheduled to take place. The timing has not gone unnoticed by observers and social media users who are already reading into the significance of the outing.

Bishop Oyedepo remains one of the most influential Christian figures in Nigeria, and Canaanland draws thousands of worshippers and dignitaries from across the country and beyond.

Reactions trail APC governorship candidate Obafemi Hamzat's visit to Canaanland in Ota. Credit: obafemihamzat

Source: Instagram

The Facebook video from Hamzat's visit to Oyedepo is here:

Reactions as Hamzat visits Oyedepo

The video drew dozens of comments on Facebook, with reactions ranging from amused to spiritually reflective.

Abiodun Adewunmi Adedeji wrote:

"We are going to welcome all of you as y'all coming to church, but Nigeria must be fixed ooo."

Ebi Prince asked pointedly:

"So Hamzat own na run from church to church?"

Joel Kaka Peter Ggmu said:

"These men come witness wenti dey sup for cannanland (a city without wall) 😂😂😂🤣."

Ojelua Isaac declared:

"THE SUN CAN NOT BE IGNORED. THANK YOU JESUS THE SUN OF RIGHTEOUSNESS."

Emmanuel Ekele Haruna WC responded with support:

"Let them see how God is at work in Canaan land."

Chukwudubem Kingsley Igweogu added:

"Thank you Jesus and let your name alone be glorified, it is your doings and it is marvelous in our eyes."

Oyedepo shares secret behind marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bishop David Oyedepo drew both laughter and conviction at the Annual Youth Convention held at Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland, Ota, Ogun State, after delivering a pointed message to married men who resort to violence and verbal abuse at home.

In a video posted to Instagram on Friday, 28 August 2026, the founder of Living Faith Church offered a mix of sharp humour and serious counsel, drawing from his own 44-year marriage as a reference point.

The cleric was blunt in his rebuke of domestic violence, telling the congregation that a man who raises his hand against his wife has no business doing so at home.

Source: Legit.ng