Qatar officially outlined which relatives a foreign national is permitted to bring into the country under a family visa

The list spans three degrees of relation, covering parents and children as well as more distant relatives such as aunts, uncles, and grandchildren

Third-degree relatives, including nieces, nephews, and both paternal and maternal aunts and uncles, are also included in Qatar's family visa policy

Qatar has published a clear breakdown of the family members that foreign residents in the country are permitted to host under a family visa, covering relatives across three degrees of relation.

The announcement provides an official guide for expatriates who wish to bring loved ones into Qatar, specifying exactly who qualifies and under which category they fall.

Qatar releases list of relatives foreigners can host. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/DeFodi Images/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Qatar's family visa: First and second-degree relatives

At the first degree, Qatar recognises:

a resident's father

mother

wife

children as eligible family members for hosting purposes.

The second degree extends coverage to a wider circle, including:

Brother

Sister

Grandfather

Grandmother

Grandchildren

Third-degree relatives eligible under Qatar's family visa

Qatar's policy goes a step further by permitting third-degree relatives as well, making it one of the more inclusive family visa frameworks in the Gulf region. Those who fall into this category include:

Children of a brother or sister (nieces and nephews)

Paternal uncle or aunt (brother and sister of the father)

Maternal uncle or aunt (brother and sister of the mother)

The inclusion of third-degree relatives is particularly significant for expatriates from cultures where extended family ties are close and where relatives beyond the immediate household often need support or a base while travelling or working abroad.

Foreign nationals living and working in Qatar who wish to host any of the above relatives are advised to confirm the specific documentation and procedural requirements with Qatar's relevant immigration authorities, as eligibility alone does not automatically guarantee approval.

Qatar names 5 visa-free countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Qatar had confirmed a visa exemption for nationals of five Gulf countries seeking to enter the country in 2026.

Citizens of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates can enter Qatar without a visa, while travellers from other countries must meet the entry conditions applicable to their nationality.

Source: Legit.ng