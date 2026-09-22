Nollywood film critic and radio broadcaster Tolu Fagbure recalled a tense experience with actress Mo Bimpe during a 2018 film project

Fagbure claimed Bimpe went three days without responding to a script he sent her after a recommendation

He confronted the actress over a request he considered unprofessional before she eventually read the script and called back

Nollywood film critic and radio broadcaster Tolu Fagbure has opened up about a frustrating encounter with actress Mo Bimpe, now known as Adebimpe Oyebade Adedimeji, during the early stages of a film project in 2018.

According to Fagbure, someone recommended Bimpe for a role on the project, and he wasted no time reaching out to her and forwarding the script. However, three days passed without any response from the actress.

Tolu Fagbure claims Mo Bimpe was unprofessional when he reached out to her. Credit: tolufagbure/mobimpe

Source: Instagram

Mo Bimpe's script request

When Fagbure eventually followed up, Bimpe explained she had been on a film location. He reached out a second time, only to be met with another response that left him even more unsettled. Bimpe reportedly told him she was still occupied and asked him to verbally summarise the story to her rather than reading the material he had already sent.

That request did not sit well with Fagbure at all. He said he directly challenged her conduct, making it clear he was not someone to be taken lightly in the industry.

Tolu Fagbure shares Mo Bimpe's response to him after he sent her a script in 2018. Credit: mobimpe

Source: Instagram

In his words:

"I believe she must have better sense now that she is Adebimpe Oyebade Adedimeji. I make bold to say it; I sent her a script. In 2018, I had a film, and someone recommended her to me, so I reached out and engaged her. I said, first of all, let me send you the script, which I did, and I didn't get a response from her for three days. When I reached out to her, she said she was sorry, was on a movie location, and that I needed to lock down the script. I reached out again; she said she was busy on a movie location, asked what the story was about, and told me to narrate it to her. That was unprofessional of her. I asked if she didn't hear my name and I wasn't one of their tacky film practitioners," he said.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that actress Eniola Ajao fired back at Tolu Fagbure over his comment about her acting.

A video of Tolu Fagbure recounting his experience with Mo Bimpe is below:

Tolu Fagbure's comment about Femi Adebayo

Legit.ng previously reported that Tolu Fagbure's comment about Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo's acting ability went viral online.

In the clip, Fagbure openly admitted that he once had a very unflattering opinion of Adebayo's performances, telling viewers plainly that he previously described the actor's work as "plastic." He did not shy away from the comment, repeating it emphatically for clarity.

Source: Legit.ng