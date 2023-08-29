Nollywood actors Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade's daughter tickled the hearts of many with a video of her first driving lessons

A clip shared by the doting father showed the 7-year-old girl navigating the wheels with little or no supervision

Fans and netizens took to the comment section to gush about the father-daughter bond while being in awe of the little girl's driving skills

Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro's daughter Azariah stunned many as she started her driving lessons at 7.

The movie star's little princess was spotted with her father, Gbenro Ajibade, as she sat behind the wheel.

Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade’s daughter goes driving Credit: @gbenroajibade

Source: Instagram

Gbenro took to social media to share how proud he was seeing his daughter execute her first driving lessons perfectly.

He wrote:

"So my princess had her first driver's lesson today, and I am so proud of her!

"SHE'S A 10 BUT SHE 8 IT!!! Speed navigation on point!!!Out here they Allow the kids do the driving but parents/guardian have access to automatic brakes(just in case ) .it's her 'driving face' for me."

See their video below:

Netizens react to the video of Osas Ighodaro's daughter driving

bintie24:

"Father and daughter bond❤️."

lacesandcottons_:

"She is all serious behind the wheels. God bless her.."

bamiroadesewa:

"I'm feeling proud ❤️."

poshnan01:

"Awwww so sweet. You've gotten the best Dad's Award."

iam.emy:

"Award of best single dad goes to youI love your intentionality."

shirley_onome:

"What a best daddy in d whole world."

estabeeee:

"This is so beautiful to watch."

_qmerita:

"Good job. But how come we don’t see her with her mum?"

diaryofatripletmum:

"Awwww it's her focus for me well done Daddy."

mrs_nafeesah:

"She's doing it effortelessly it's her straight face on stirring for me."

aijay_moore:

"She meant business and knows that driving is serious business ❤️."

Osas rocks ‘dangerous’ golden outfit, shows off dance skills

Popular Nigerian actress Osas Ighodaro had an amazing time at a carnival in Barbados, and she shared photos and videos online.

The movie star rocked a golden ensemble from head to toe: a two-piece outfit with glittering strings, a statement neckpiece, and a huge crown on her head.

Osas formed a group with four other ladies, and she shared videos where she showed off her dance skills before and during the colourful carnival.

Source: Legit.ng