The former wife of popular OAP Nedu, Uzoamaka Ohiri, is back in the spotlight over her alleged marital infidelity

Legit.ng previously reported that the media personality garnered huge attention last year after he spoke about being abused by his wife and discovering that his first child wasn't his

In an old media interview, the media host's wife disclosed her thoughts on having another man's child for her husband

The ex-wife of popular OAP Nedu Uzoamaka Ohiri has caused controversy once more after an old video of her appeared online.

Legit.ng reported that in September 2021, the media personality caused a stir online when he responded to claims of domestic violence made by his ex-wife, Uzoamaka Ohiri, by posting the results of a DNA test showing that their first child was not biologically his.

Nedu Wazobia's ex-wife Uzoamaka Ohiri shocks many with her views on having another man's child for her former husband Credit: @nedu_offficial

Source: UGC

The famous media host and his ex-wife first met in 2012 while she was doing national service (NYSC), and they eventually wed the following year. They raised a son and two daughters.

Nedu's wife speaks about her infidelity

An old interview video of the celebrity's ex-wife popped up recently, as netizens deliberated on how she defended her marital wrongdoing.

Uzoamaka said she "never told Nedu the child was his own; he just assumed because we were married."

Watch the video below

Nedu's ex-wife's video sparks reactions online

Legit.ng compiled some hot takes online:

bakkyadeoye:

"OMG!!!…..what can anyone say about this for goodness sakes. What people cannot do does not exist."

havilahdivas101:

"Aunty you're no more important pls we are looking for Mohbad killers."

edojnr:

"Still trying to make it look it’s the man’s fault , zero shame ."

crownwealth07:

"This woman is saying rubbish with confidence. No wonder Nedu is always attacking women."

joyaccess_:

"At this point I fear you…what if woman treat your own son this way how you go react??no iota of remorse at all…so sad."

elvischucks:

"This here , is the highest level of manipulation. No shame @ all."

realsusanpeters:

"Wow , no remorse . Issorait. Abeg we are looking for Mohbad perpetrators at the moment kocho."

Nedu spills about how some female celebrities make money

In another news, Nedu Wazobia made headlines over his revelation about some female celebrities and how they make their money.

While speaking during a podcast, he shared how he walked in on two famous celebrities sleeping with his rich friend at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja. In his words:

“I have walked in once on some of your influencers/celebrities two of them having a threesome with somebody I know."

Source: Legit.ng