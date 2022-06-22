Nigerian socialite Maureen Esisi and ex-wife to actor Blossom Chukwujekwu has finally shared more details on their failed marriage

In a series of posts on social media, the businesswoman explained that she was never served divorce papers by the actor

According to Maureen, deceit led to the end of her marriage with the actor and she was never served divorce papers

Popular Nigerian socialite, Maureen Esisi, has caused a stir online after she opened up on her crashed marriage with actor Blossom Chukwujekwu.

Taking to her social media page, the businesswoman gave fans the opportunity to ask her any question as she tried to reply as candidly as possible.

A number of questions came up about Maureen’s failed marriage with Blossom and she did not seem to hold back with her answer.

Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen explains why their marriage crashed. Photos: @redvigor, @blossomchukwujekwu

Source: Instagram

She cleared the air on their separation and noted that she was never served divorce papers and she has not signed any.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Maureen claims Blossom Chukwujekwu never served her divorce papers. Photos: @redvigor

Source: Instagram

Also during the question and answer session, Maureen revealed that deceit was the cause of her broken marriage with the actor.

She replied to a fan who wanted to know why she agreed to the separation and noted that when she wanted to end things, Blossom did not agree and when he finally wanted to also separate, she agreed.

Maureen spoke on her feelings about Blossom recently getting married to someone else. The businesswoman noted that she felt nothing when it happened.

Maureen claims deceit led to the crashing of her marriage with Blossom. Photos: @redvigor

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react to Maureen’s revelations about her crashed marriage with Blossom

Read what some social media users had to say about it below:

Blaccquin:

“It’s good to speak up but I think this lady needs to rest.”

Officialbobbyfredrick__:

“Maureen you can live ur life in peace without causing ur self pain..move on.”

Elvis___ranking:

“Zukwanuike this girl, Blossom don move on... so i advise you to do so...and let the young man enjoy his marriage... you can as well remarry if you wish.”

City_of_urhobo_:

“This is just woman regretting loosing a man she once loved me so much.”

Jekennas_collections:

“Divorce papers are only signed in movies NIgeria my country.”

Feynasia:

“Be known for something other than your ex-husband. Stop giving him a stage in your life and you can actually refuse to answer questions about him. It may be hard but please try. The embarrassment is enough and the people asking you those questions don't give a cr*ap about you.”

Ivynwa:

“Mau-mau I Understand you still feel something for blossom! But trust me he doesn't worth you... give space for Love let another man show you how special you're!! You're a nice person my baby girl.... Na who man never frustrate go Crucify you!! I love you my Babe.”

Blossom Chukwujekwu's white wedding to new wife

Two years after his failed marriage to Maureen Esisi, Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu found love again and married a woman named Winifred Akhuemokan.

The Nollywood actor and Winifred exchanged marital vows in front of family members and close friends in a beautiful white wedding ceremony officiated by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

This is coming weeks after Legit.ng reported that the actor and his wife gathered their loved ones together for a lovely traditional wedding ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng