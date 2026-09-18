Kanayo O. Kanayo broke his silence on the passing of Olu Jacobs in a BBC interview posted on Thursday, September 17, 2026

The veteran actor recalled sharing a set with Olu Jacobs, describing his punctuality, mastery of lines, and willingness to mentor younger actors

Kanayo also opened up about a memorable film where he played a prince to Olu Jacobs' king, a role he said never left his memory

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has poured out his heart over the death of Olu Jacobs, describing the late screen legend as a towering figure whose influence on Nigerian cinema was almost impossible to measure.

Speaking in a BBC interview shared on Instagram on Thursday, 17 September 2026, Kanayo said the news of Olu Jacobs' passing hit him hard that morning.

Kanayo O. Kanayo mourns Olu Jacobs, calls late actor demigod who shaped Nollywood. Photo credit@kanaoyookanayo/@olujacobs

Source: Instagram

"Receiving the news of his demise this morning was shocking," he said, adding that he took comfort in the belief that the actor had fulfilled his purpose. "I would have wished that he stayed more."

Olu Jacobs' contribution to Nollywood

Kanayo was keen to place Olu Jacobs' legacy in its proper context, noting that the late actor had already built an impressive career in British television productions before bringing that depth of experience to Nollywood.

That international background, he said, was something younger actors on set could feel immediately.

Olu Jacobs continues trending days after demise as colleagues mourn him. Photo credit@olujacobs

Source: Instagram

"He brought a world of experience to Nollywood," Kanayo told the BBC presenter. "For those of us who were fortunate to be on set with him, he was just that consummate actor who played his part well."

He recalled how Olu Jacobs never needed to be reminded about call times, never fumbled his lines, and approached every new scene with a fresh interpretation.

"Such people were like demigods," Kanayo said. "Difficult to forget their lines, and every new scene came with a new interpretation."

Olu Jacobs, the man behind the roles

Beyond the professionalism, Kanayo painted a picture of a man who was warm, witty, and generous with his knowledge. He described Olu Jacobs as someone with "a very good sense of humour" who was always willing to guide younger actors, often drawing on his own experience in the British film industry to motivate those around him.

One particular memory stood out. Kanayo, now 64, recalled featuring in a film produced by Lancelot in Benin, where Olu Jacobs played a king and he played a prince. He remembered jokingly asking the producer whether he bore any resemblance to Olu Jacobs, a moment that drew laughter from both of them.

When pressed on how he and Olu Jacobs navigated the public perception of playing villainous or morally complex characters, Kanayo was philosophical.

"There is no wicked role. Every role is a role. The diversity and the flexibility of your acting strength lies in you, making a character believable."

Here is the Instagram video of Kanayo O.Kanayo speaking about Olu Jacobs:

Kanayo replies Portable over ritual allegation

Legit.ng reported that Portable had shared a video where he was referring to the veteran actor Kanayo. O Kanayo as a ritualist.

After the veteran actor came across the video, he had a funny reply to Portable and even gave him an instruction on what to do.

He instructed him to meet him at 2 am for rituals, as he referred to the singer as his brother.

Source: Legit.ng