Despite constant criticism, a PDP chieftain, Daniel Bwala, has again defended President Bola Tinubu as Nigeria grapples with hardship

The current state of the nation is hinged on Tinubu's economic policies Bwala hinted that Nigeria is not the only victim of the development

According to Atiku Abubakar's former aide, nations are grappling with rising inflation and major economic crisis at the moment, and Tinubu is not ignorant of the issues confronting the nation

Daniel Bwala, a former aide to Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is working tirelessly to solve the country’s inherited problems.

"There is no perfect democracy", Atiku's aide explains

In a post shared on his X account on Monday, February 12, the PDP chieftain pointed out that the food crisis Nigerians are experiencing was a global phenomenon.

He emphasized that the problems facing Nigeria were caused by decades of mal-administration, urging Nigerians to have faith in their leaders and refrain from insulting them.

Bwala tweeted:

"Food inflation is global ohh. This small bottle of palm oil is sold for £20 pound sterling, I.e 38k naira. Hair cut na 45k for london. The good news is that it is projected that global food inflation will drop by the end of this year. So cheer up my people.

"For those Naija people in the US and UK cursing @officialABAT on social media, what they are not telling you is that im the UK they can’t wait to chase Rishi Sunak and in the US, you already know what’s up with Joe Biden.

"There is no perfect president or perfect democracy, let nobody fool you. forget the noise, your presidential candidate could have done worse.

"President Tinubu is working hard to find solutions to our problems created over decades of Mal-administration.

"Let us have faith in our country and our leaders and offer solutions rather than insults."

Ayodele predicts new naira to dollar exchange rate

Meanwhile, Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, issued a serious warning to President Tinubu.

The man of God noted that Nigeria would face an imminent economic collapse if urgent measures are not taken.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele made it known that if President Tinubu doesn’t do the needful, the Nigerian economy will not balance till 2026.

Primate Ayodele predicted a grim scenario of a dollar exchange rate hitting ₦1,700 and a bag of rice soaring to ₦90,000 if decisive action is not implemented to address the current state of chaos gripping the nation.

