UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed jumped on stage with D'banj at the UN Global Impact event in Lagos

The senior UN official showed off her dance moves in traditional attire alongside other women in colourful outfits

D'banj shared the memorable moment on Instagram on September 22, 2026, celebrating African women and the event

Afrobeats star D'banj turned a United Nations event into a full-blown celebration when he performed at the UN Global Impact gathering in Lagos, Nigeria, drawing one of the world's most senior diplomats onto the stage with him.

The singer, born Oladapo Oyebanjo and widely known as the Kokomaster, delivered a characteristically high-energy set that got the crowd moving.

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed dances alongside D’banj during Lagos event. Photo: iambangalee/aminajmohammed

Source: Instagram

His stage presence, a signature that has kept him at the top of Nigeria's music scene for decades, was very much on display throughout the evening.

Amina Mohammed steals the show at Lagos event with D'banj

The standout moment came when UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed stepped onto the stage alongside some of her colleagues during D'banj's performance.

Dressed in traditional attire and a scarf, Mohammed threw herself into the celebration, matching the festive energy with lively Afrofusion dance moves. Her outfit was hardly a deterrent.

The stage quickly transformed into a burst of colour as several other women in vibrant traditional dress joined in, turning the performance into something closer to a communal celebration than a concert set.

D'banj, dressed in a traditional shirt and matching trousers, serenaded the group before joining them on the dancefloor himself.

The moment captured both the cultural warmth of the occasion and D'banj's rare ability to bridge entertainment and diplomacy.

D’banj performs as Amina Mohammed joins him on stage at UN event in Lagos. Photo: iambangalee/aminajmohammed

Source: Instagram

D'banj celebrates Africa's strength

Taking to Instagram on September 22, 2026, D'banj shared footage from the night and expressed pride at sharing the stage with what he called "African Warriors."

The singer directed his words especially at Mohammed, whom he described as a mother figure to the group.

In his post, D'banj wrote:

"Honored to share this SafeSpace with African Warriors, led by our mother, Deputy Secretary General, Her Excellency, @aminajmohammed. Africa is unstoppable!! This has been my conviction from day 1 and after last night with these amazing women, I know I am not wrong. Unstoppable Africa Safest Space. Thank you globalcompact and her CEO @sandajiambo for having me. Together, we will make Africa even Greater #Powerfully #dbanj #SafeSpace #20yearsofgreatness #koko"

The post served as both a personal reflection and a tribute to African womanhood, with D'banj crediting the night as confirmation of a belief he has held throughout his career.

Watch UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed dance with D'banj on stage in the Instagram video below:

D’Banj calls for P-Square reconciliation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that D’Banj urged P-Square twins Peter and Paul Okoye to resolve their bitter feud, saying there was still a chance for reconciliation.

The Afrobeats star said his conversation with Peter during a flight left him concerned and stressed that the twins’ valuable music catalogue made finding a solution important.

D’Banj also called for intervention from a respected mentor, national figure or institution to help the brothers reach an agreement.

Source: Legit.ng