As Nigerians head to the poll for the 2023 gubernatorial elections, Funke Akindele is one of the few celebrities who will be in the spotlight

So far, Funke, who is the Lagos state PDP deputy governorship candidate, has been able to garner a number of support from some of her colleagues in the movie industry

There have been several reactions as to why many of her colleagues have refused to rally around her at a crucial moment like this

Popular Nollywood actress Funke Akindele is the Lagos state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deputy governorship candidate and she is running alongside the party's governorship candidate Olajide Adediran, also known as Jandor.

While there have been different videos of Funke campaigning since she joined the political race in 2022.

Alexx Ekubo says Jandor and Funke Akindele will bridge the gap between the government and the people. Credit: @alexxekubo @ruthkadiiri @funkejenifaakindele

However, there have been reactions as to why many of her movie industry colleagues have refused to support her.

This made actress Chacha Eke’s husband, Austin Faani, take to his Instagram page to share photos of Funke’s campaign poster and ask why her colleagues have not supported her.

Irrespective of this, there have been a number of Nollywood stars who have declared support for the actress. See them below:

1. Alexx Ekubo

The handsome actor is one of the big names who endorsed the actress. He said her administration, alongside Jandor, would bring the government closer to the masses.

See his post below:

2. Ruth Kadiri

The mother of two publicly announced Funke Akindele of the PDP as the candidate she would vote for in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

Ruth Kadiri, via her Instagram account, informed her fans and followers that she had given her mandate to her colleague, Funke Akindele.

See her post below:

3. Nosa Rex

In a short caption via his Instagram page, Nosa declared his support for Funk Akindele as he shared a picture of her.

See his post below:

4. Monalisa Stephen

The actress, in a lengthy Instagram post, tackled her colleagues in the movie industry for not throwing their weights behind Funke Akindele as she went on to endorse her.

See her post below:

5. Adewunmi Fatai

The Nollywood make-up artiste also joined the list of movie stars who have declared support for Funke Akindele as she said she trusts her to do an excellent job if voted in.

See her post below:

6. Deyemi Okanlawon

The actor in a post via his Instagram page revealed how he had observed Funke first from a distance as an iconic colleague and then up close as a mentor.

See his post below:

7. Etinosa Idemudia

The actress in an interview with Legit.ng rated Funke Akindele highly as she spoke on why she would vote for her.

In her words:

"I mean, it's Funke Akindele; it's going to be the best of the best. She has been raising the bar from one level to another throughout her career."

Man calls out Funke Akindele's colleagues for not supporting her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that before the upcoming gubernatorial election in Lagos, a Twitter user Otunba (@manlikeicey) called out actress Funke Akindele’s colleagues.

Taking to Twitter, Otunba shared a tweet where he noted that Funke Akindele wasn’t getting support from her fans.

He also added that he hoped they would not start crying online if she and Jandor did not win the election.

