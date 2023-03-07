Ruth Kadiri has continued to be vocal about the political development of the country as she chooses her candidate for the upcoming state elections

The movie star certified her colleague-turned-politician, Funke Akindele, as the right leader to oversee and handle the affairs of Lagos state

Kadiri gave her reasons for choosing Funke, while she explained that her colleague was a risk-taker who is passionate about her duties

Popular Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri, has publicly announced who she will be voting for in this coming gubernatorial election set to hold on March 11.

The movie star took to Instagram to inform her fans and followers that she has given her mandate to her colleague, Funke Akindele.

According to Kadiri, Funke is a hard worker, risk taker, and emotionally sensitive person who understands people’s problems.

"It’s election season! And @funkejenifaakindele is my candidate. Reasons been. You’re hardworking. You’re smart. You’re tough. You’re emotional. Above all, you’re disciplined. You dare to tread where others won’t fly. You’re a risk-taker. I know you’re a filmmaker. I trust you will do a good job. YOU HAVE MY VOTE."

Netizens react to Ruth Kadiri’s post

real_alysia:

"GRV has my vote already o!"

de._doyin:

"She is good but never used her platform to fight for the masses, we are supporting LP."

dlitng:

"In our round table meeting, we agreed on Lp too to bottom."

annysexy_4real:

"We love you Ruth but funke is not a good role model, we no want, divorced 2 times never saw anything about the crises and killings we've been going through, even banky that was in same party she never posted him, we go mama, papa, pikin again."

jcentralstudios:

"She is all these but she couldn't fight for masses? LP all the way , PDP and APC has done enough harm. Our heart is broken."

angelofficial_nunu:

"We no dey vote for anybody that can’t fight for masses Simple LP all the way ma."

perpetualchinaecherem:

"I love her ooh but Lp I go vote we wan build structure."

hope.newton:

"Why is it that any time I see Eluup on in any comment section e dey give me endless joy."

asa_pretty1:

"I'm voting jandor bcuz he looks rugged to me na him fit tackle those agbero's...dat our handsome elu p looks calm to me."

