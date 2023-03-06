As Nigerians head to the poll for the 2023 gubernatorial elections, Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has thrown his weight behind his colleague Funke Akindele

The actor shared different campaign videos of the actress, who is the PDP Lagos state deputy governorship candidate

According to Alexx, voting in Funke and Jandor would bridge the gap between the government and the masses

A few days before the gubernatorial elections in Nigeria, scheduled for March 11, Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has endorsed the Lagos state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates Olajide Adediran, also known as Jandor and Funke Akindele.

In a post via his Instagram account, Alexx shared different campaign videos of Funke as he said Nigerians need people they can hold accountable and relate with.

Alexx Ekubo declares support for Funke Akindele and Jandor.

Source: Instagram

According to the actor, Jandor and Funke, if voted in, will bring the government closer to the masses.

Alexx wrote:

“This election cycle is about individuals the people want to vote for - people they can hold accountable, relatable people; people that are easily accessible, people that are not just sympathetic but empathetic to our plight & concerns.

"People want something different from the norm. This is why I believe in the Jandor/Funke campaign - Jandor ticks all the right boxes for Lagos at this time. I strongly believe if they are voted into office, they will bridge the gap between the government and the masses.”

See the post below, including clips of Funke Akindele campaigning:

Reactions as Alexx Ekubo endorses Funke Akindele

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

tasienene:

"We love you Alex,but we are Voting GRV Period."

x__warith:

"You can feel the pain in her voice, we want competence. We’re voting JaFun eko."

adelayk.o:

"Your Number Six is working bro! It is important that people realize Jandor is more prepared and the best equipped to defeat Sanwoolu."

amygenfabric:

"God bless you for supporting ur own."

