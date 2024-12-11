A lady shared how she set up her househelp’s bedroom as she transformed a neglected room into a lovely space

The lady cleaned the toilet and bathrooms, as she added toiletries and other essentials for the housemaid

Many hailed her for her arrangement as they shared their similar experiences with housemaids

A lady showed how she arranged a room to prepare for the arrival of her house help.

The lady thoroughly arranged the room, which had a toilet and bathroom attached to it.

In a video shared by @yun_aturkana, the lady stated that the room was neglected and shared how she transformed it into a lovely space.

The lady cleaned the toilet and bathrooms, adding toiletries and other essentials for the housemaid.

She said:

“I will he having a in House help for the first time and lets prepare this room that was neglected. Bathroom shelves, laundry basket and the stuff for tucking in the bed are from organized living by Sky.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady arranges room for housemaid

Many hailed her for her arrangement as they shared their experiences with house help.

@the_hairaffair said:

"If you sabi clean like this what is she coming to do?"

@The Amaah’s Kitchen said:

"It’s always necessary to keep your home clean b4 d arrival of an in house help. That way they become aware of how clean you are and how clean they should keep your home."

@crochetby.njeri said:

"May you find a peaceful, hardworking mature and calm employee. This is so intentional."

