Rapper Falz has maintained that celebrity figures who latched on to tribalism and bigotry during the election season deserved all the backlash they received from trolls

The music star shared his position during a recent TV interview where he equally made a case for those who boldly supported their preferred candidates

Falz’s words stirred mixed reactions from netizens, with the majority agreeing with his submission on the matter

Nigerian rap musician, Folarin Falana aka Falz, has been extra vocal during the election season, and he recently shared his two cents on happenings in the past few days.

A portion of Falz’s interview on NewsCentral TV surfaced on social media, and the rapper spoke about the case of tribalism and bigotry that has trailed the election season.

Rapper Falz speaks against bigotry, tribalism. Photo:@falzthebahdguy

Source: Instagram

Falz expressed his strong disappointment at colleagues he held in high regard who joined the internet mob in fueling tribalism and bigotry.

For the rapper, people in this category deserved all the trolling and bullying they received from fellow Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He, however, made a case for other celebrities who came out to show support for their preferred presidential candidate boldly.

According to Falz, people should be free to make their choice, and as such, no one, either regular folks or celebrities, should be hounded for going public with their choice.

Watch him speak below:

Netizens react to Falz’s position

weweo said:

"These elections have exposed a lot about people. I definitely am redefining a lot about my own relationships associations."

iamjoanjay said:

"Falz you said the truth . Many of them don’t want to say the truth cos they have benefited and still benefiting from the rotten system. It’s a shame."

arewatemmychristy said:

"All the Igbo actors and actresses should catch their sub."

empressharon said:

"If you get sense you get sense. Money or fame can't give you sense of a truth. Falz doing the Lord's work."

Narrative of Igbos taking over Lagos false, says LP deputy guber candidate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Princess Abiodun Oyefusi called on Lagosians to ignore the narrative of Igbos taking over the state.

The statement was promoted by elements in the ruling party in Nigeria’s commercial capital ahead of the governorship poll.

The tale had triggered ethnic tensions in the state ahead of the election formerly scheduled for Saturday, March 11.

Source: Legit.ng