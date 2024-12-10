Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, public affairs, and governance.

FCT, Abuja - A spokesperson of President Bola Tinubu, Daniel Bwala, on Tuesday, December 10, said the current administration “will continue to work towards a more inclusive and prosperous Nigeria for all”.

Bwala said this during his appearance on Silverbird TV, monitored by Legit.ng.

According to the presidential aide, his principal “has shown remarkable tolerance for the opposition, even in the face of intense criticism”. He insisted that President Tinubu is focused on achieving his ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda.

In Nigeria, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) are the two main opposition parties. Both parties are hoping to displace the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the polls in 2027.

Speaking on Silverbird TV, Bwala maintained that President Tinubu is making progress on his promise to reform Nigeria, expressing confidence that “our worst days are behind us”.

He said:

“The President has consistently settled debts, demonstrating his commitment to fiscal responsibility. We're on the path to recovery and growth, and there will be light at the end of the tunnel.

“President Tinubu has also shown remarkable tolerance for the opposition, even in the face of intense criticism. We'll continue to work towards a more inclusive and prosperous Nigeria for all.

“As part of our efforts to engage with the public, we're launching a new approach to communicate government activities, using both conventional and unconventional methods to deliver the message of Mr. President's Renewed Hope to the people.”

Watch Bwala's full interview below:

'Don't attack us', APC tells PDP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC said the administration of Tinubu is busy clearing the mess created by the PDP during its 16 years in power.

The ruling APC said the PDP built nothing of lasting value from 1999 to 2015 when the party left power.

