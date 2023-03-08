Goodness Adeosun is one of the many young women making the country proud with her shoemaking business

In the area of touching random lives, Chiegena Chinecherem is among those leading the cause with her content creation

On her part, through many videos on Instagram, Joy Ondeku has changed the lives of people with money and gifts

International Women's Day is an annual celebration of women and the grounds they have broken across different industries. It is also a day that shines awareness on the issues of gender equality and efforts channelled toward women's representation.

As the world celebrates this year's IWD, Legit.ng looks at the lives of three Nigerian ladies whose efforts have touched lives in immeasurable ways.

These women are changing the lives of people with their resources. Photos source: @iam.ahuoiza, @GoodnessAdeosun, @cutieee_flawless

Source: TikTok

While two of them are popular social media influencers, one is a brilliant shoemaker and designer.

1. Joy Ondeku

Known on social media as Joy Ondeku, the Nigerian lady has shown great kindness to strangers through her prank videos. A case in point was when she rewarded a roasted plantain seller with thousands of naira.

In another clip, she distributed packs of detergents to many people on the street. She has touched the lives of random poor people.

2. Chiegena Chinecherem

Chiegena has, as a content creator, helped many. She is popular for her style of walking to strangers with notes promising them money.

She once approached a man hawking boxers and gave him N2k to get water as succour for being in the sun. In another touching clip, Chiegena saw a lady working as a labourer on a construction site and gave her N10,000.

3. Goodness Adeosun

Goodness is a young Nigerian lady who is combining medical school with her shoemaking business. In an interview, she revealed that her shoemaking business started in 2017.

Since then, she has made a big name for herself in the industry. Even though it has not been easy juggling both work and school together, her success is astounding. Days ago, she launched her showroom in Ibadan.

Source: Legit.ng