Nollywood actress Funke Akindele-Bello joined fellow candidates vying for office ahead of the 2023 elections to tender particulars to INEC

The PDP deputy-governorship candidate tendered her FLSC and WASSC as her educational qualifications

The list was released on Tuesday, October 4, and pasted on a notice board at the INEC office in the Yaba area of Lagos state

The 2023 general elections are getting closer, and no fewer than 16 candidates are gunning to become the next governor of Lagos state.

According to Daily Trust, the candidates have tendered their particulars to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which was made available to the public in a list pasted on a notice board at its office in Yaba on Tuesday, October 4.

Funke Akindele is the running mate of Adediran Azeez Olajide of PDP. Photo: @funkeakindelebello

Among those spotted on the list is multiple award-winning Nollywood actress Funke Akindele-Bello.

The Omo Ghetto filmmaker, who is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s deputy-governorship candidate, tendered her First School Leaving Certificate (FLSC) and her West Africa Senior School Certificate (WASSC) to the INEC as her educational qualifications.

The same media reports that the governorship candidate of the PDP, Adediran Azeez Olajide, submitted the same documents with the addition of a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) certificate.

Controversy rocks Funke Akindele's candidacy

Still in a related story about the movie star turned politician, Legit.ng previously reported that Bode George, a chieftain of the PDP, claimed that Funke Akindele was not in the original plan for Olajide Adediran's governorship ambition in Lagos.

George told journalists on Wednesday, September 21, that the real running mate for Adediran (aka Jandor) was Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

The PDP bigwig revealed that Rhodes-Vivour was forced to defect to another party because he was dumped by Adediran.

Funke Akindele attends cele church, sparks reactions

Legit.ng also reported that Funke Akindele trended in the online community following an appearance at a celestial church.

In a video making the rounds on social media, Akindele was seen addressing congregants and sharing how she was born into a cele church.

The video stirred mixed reactions from netizens, with some people submitting that it is all politically motivated.

