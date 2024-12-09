Nigeria's attorney general, Lateef Fagbemi, on Sunday, December 8, met with former President Muhammadu Buhari

A former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, shared a photograph from the visit on his verified X account

Ahmad disclosed that Fagbemi, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), paid a courtesy visit to Buhari at the ex-Nigerian leader's residence in Daura, Katsina state

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

Daura, Katsina state - The minister of justice and attorney general of the federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), paid a courtesy visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Fagbemi met Buhari at his residence in Daura, Katsina state, on Sunday, December 8.

Lateef Fagbemi, attorney-general of the federation (AGF) and minister of justice, visited ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, December 8. Photo credit: @BashirAhmaad

Source: Twitter

Details of the meeting were unclear, but a former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, shared a picture of the two men on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page.

Fagbemi’s meeting with Buhari: Nigerians react

Meanwhile, some Nigerians shared their thoughts following the meeting.

Legit.ng captures some comments from X below:

Abou Ahyan Opeyemi wrote:

"Hmmmm, consultation going well."

@gwaniforlife said:

"Baba is looking fresh and younger."

@HappyWilli28338 commented:

"He is still relevant to them after all irrespective of online distractions. Family affairs."

@YakubuNe wrote:

"Please allow Baba to rest."

Abiodun Adeyemi wrote:

"Something is going on."

@yemonite07 said:

"Power is transient. What a world."

@GreatDeximal wrote:

"Alignment."

@Adio1332135 said:

"I cherish the simplicity of President Buhari."

Steph Tope Akinsusi wrote:

"Fraternisation between Nigerian politicians and the Judiciary has done so much damage to the country."

Read more on Buhari:

Showunmi visits Buhari

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Segun Showunmi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun state and ally of former vice president Atiku Abubakar, paid a courtesy visit to Buhari at his Daura residence.

It is unclear what their conversation was about, but a social media post by Showunmi suggested that they discussed the state of the nation and how to make Nigeria prosper.

Source: Legit.ng