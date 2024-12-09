Tinubu’s Key Minister Meets Buhari in Katsina, “Consultation Going Well”
- Nigeria's attorney general, Lateef Fagbemi, on Sunday, December 8, met with former President Muhammadu Buhari
- A former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, shared a photograph from the visit on his verified X account
- Ahmad disclosed that Fagbemi, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), paid a courtesy visit to Buhari at the ex-Nigerian leader's residence in Daura, Katsina state
Daura, Katsina state - The minister of justice and attorney general of the federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), paid a courtesy visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari.
Fagbemi met Buhari at his residence in Daura, Katsina state, on Sunday, December 8.
Details of the meeting were unclear, but a former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, shared a picture of the two men on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page.
Fagbemi’s meeting with Buhari: Nigerians react
Meanwhile, some Nigerians shared their thoughts following the meeting.
Legit.ng captures some comments from X below:
Abou Ahyan Opeyemi wrote:
"Hmmmm, consultation going well."
@gwaniforlife said:
"Baba is looking fresh and younger."
@HappyWilli28338 commented:
"He is still relevant to them after all irrespective of online distractions. Family affairs."
@YakubuNe wrote:
"Please allow Baba to rest."
Abiodun Adeyemi wrote:
"Something is going on."
@yemonite07 said:
"Power is transient. What a world."
@GreatDeximal wrote:
"Alignment."
@Adio1332135 said:
"I cherish the simplicity of President Buhari."
Steph Tope Akinsusi wrote:
"Fraternisation between Nigerian politicians and the Judiciary has done so much damage to the country."
Showunmi visits Buhari
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Segun Showunmi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun state and ally of former vice president Atiku Abubakar, paid a courtesy visit to Buhari at his Daura residence.
It is unclear what their conversation was about, but a social media post by Showunmi suggested that they discussed the state of the nation and how to make Nigeria prosper.
