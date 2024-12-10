Zubby Michael has shared a fun video of him attending Funke Akindele's Everybody Loves Jenifa premiere in Lagos

The actor also shared the moment he linked up with his colleague Timini Egbuson again months after their debate on the biggest actor in Africa

Timini Egbuson, in a short clip, finally gave Zubby Michael his flowers, spurring reactions from many of the latter's fans

Months after Nollywood actors Zubby Michael and Timini Egbuson were caught up in a debate on who was the biggest actor in Africa, the duo reunited again at their colleague Funke Akindele's Everybody Loves Jenifa premiere in Lagos.

Recall that Zubby had countered Timini's claims of being the biggest actor in Africa.

During the heated exchange, Zubby claimed he was so wealthy he could buy Timini, igniting reactions from the actor and Nigerians online.

Timini and Zubby Michael linkup

A fun clip showed Zubby and Timini embracing each other like brothers as the latter finally gave the former his flowers.

"You can buy me," Timini funnily admitted as Zubby couldn't help but laugh.

Watch fun video as Zubby Michael and Timini linkup at Funke Akindele's movie premiere

Reactions as Zubby Michael and Timini linkup

What Gideon Okeke said about Zubby Michael

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Gideon Okeke named Zubby Michael the biggest Nollywood celebrity.

Gideon compared himself to Elizabeth, who knew what Mary was carrying.

Hailing Zubby, Gideon said he saw his good deed and advised him to continue riding.

