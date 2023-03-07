A Twitter user, ManlikeIcey, has called out Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele’s colleagues on social media

The tweep noted that she was not getting support from her colleagues for her political ambition as she runs for the deputy governorship of Lagos state

The fan’s post went viral, and some netizens called her colleagues hypocrites, while others said Funke also does not support them

Ahead of the upcoming gubernatorial election in Lagos state, a Twitter user, Otunba (@manlikeicey), has called out actress Funke Akindele’s colleagues.

It is no longer news that Funke is running for the deputy governorship position in Lagos state under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alongside Jandor.

Otunba shared a tweet where he noted that Funke wasn’t getting support from her colleagues. He also added that he hopes they will not start crying online if she and Jandor do not win the election.

The man claimed Funke Akindele's colleagues do not like her. Photos: @funkejenifaakindele, @manlikeicey (Twitter)

He wrote:

“Funke Akindele is not getting support from her colleagues now, I hope this weekend non of them will cry when she and Jandor don’t win.”

See the tweet below:

In a subsequent post, Otunba added that it seems Funke Akindele is not well-liked by her colleagues, going by the silence from most of them on her political ambition.

He tweeted:

“Looks like Funke Akindele isn’t loved by her colleagues. Zero support from them.”

See the post below:

Netizens react as man accuses Funke Akindele’s colleagues of not supporting her

Shortly after the Twitter user shared his thoughts on the silence of Funke Akindele’s colleagues on her political ambition, a number of netizens reacted. Some joined in slamming fellow actors who ignored her, while others noted that Funke does not support people too.

Read some of their comments below:

This tweep likened her situation to Banky W’s own.

This tweep said she is not liked in the industry.

According to this Twitter user, it’s because of envy.

Bekee called them hypocrites.

Omolewa asked how many colleagues Funke has also supported in the past.

Oluwatobi asked if Funke was also a supporter of her colleagues.

Olamide had this to say:

This tweep called Funke Akindele a user.

This netizen said a lot of her colleagues are on APC’s payroll.

Hmm.

