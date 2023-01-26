Nollywood actress Chacha Eke’s husband, Austin Faani, has lent his voice to Funke Akindele’s political ambition

Austin questioned why the film star’s colleagues have not been campaigning for her but they can post her movies

He went ahead to ask if it was because of envy, and netizens shared their interesting reactions to his claims

Popular Nigerian actress Chacha Eke’s husband, Austin Faani, has now wondered aloud on social media about Funke Akindele’s political ambition.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the socialite shared photos of Funke’s campaign poster and went ahead to ask why her colleagues have not been showing support for her.

According to Austin, this was even more peculiar to her female colleagues. Not stopping there, he went ahead to ask if it was because they were envious.

Chacha Eke's husband wants to know why Funke Akindele's colleagues are not campaigning for her. Photos: @austinfaani

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Funke Akindele’s colleagues are not campaigning for her, especially the female celebrities. Could it be envy or what?”

Not stopping there, Austin added that her colleagues could post about her movies but could not post to campaign for her. He wondered if they thought she was not capable.

In his words:

“Arnold Schwarzenegger was once the governor of California. Y’all think she is not capable? I trust she will do better than all the previous Deputy Governors of Lagos put together.”

See his post below:

If Funke's unclad photos leaked, people would have 'stanned' her

In a subsequent post, Austin Faani complained about the present generation. According to him, if unclad snaps of Funke Akindele had leaked online, people would have rallied around to support her.

He wrote:

“Many people will be ‘stanning and restaning’ her for her leaked n*des. But here she is contesting for a political leadership as high as a Deputy Governor of a state like Lagos. And you can’t understand my position?”

See the post below:

Nigerians react as Chacha Eke’s husband calls out celebs for not supporting Funke Akindele

Austin Faani’s post soon went viral on social media and it got a lot of netizens talking. While a few agreed with him, others noted that Funke herself also does not show support to others.

Read some of their comments below:

wh0s.dino:

"It is not in your place to address who chooses to support her or not . Support her and leave others alone . Everybody sabi Watin e Dey do."

lacoolgeneral:

"Who wan campaign for her? Abi na mercy Johnson wey her husband na APC? Or na Eniola Badmus wey be APC stomach infrastructure? Abi na the 80% of Yoruba celebrities wey dy campaign for Tinubu? Just dy play."

alhassanyassin35:

"It’s prevalence mostly in Africa, women don’t support their fellow women when it’s comes to politics, but that’s sad."

mhizzdehola:

"Lmaoo has she been supportive too? How many colleague jobs has she posted too."

sandy_coco__:

"Funke doesn’t support others too , so I don’t blame other celebrities for not supporting her."

qwyn_tyymah:

"Not campaigning for her doesn’t mean they won’t vote her."

queen___ster:

"How many of her friends she dey support??? Lets start from there."

debb.y510:

"Before now Funke will never post her colleagues for birthday celebrations but ever since she came out a deputy Governor candidate she is trying to be more supportive to her colleagues so the feeling is mutual, Funke we nor before nor dey like to associate with her colleagues(especially her Yoruba colleagues) if we see truth make we dey talk."

flowdaiceberg:

"Like say Funke they support others too…"

Toyin Abraham named highest-grossing actress, beats Funke Akindele, others

Popular Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham, was recently named the top-grossing female actor for the year 2022.

The list which was compiled by FilmOne Entertainment showed Toyin alongside her colleagues who were among the highest-grossing for the stated year.

Interestingly, Toyin bagged the top spot, beating Mercy Johnson, Funke Akindele, Toni Tones and more.

Source: Legit.ng