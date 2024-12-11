A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at Alaba Rago Market in Lagos, destroying goods worth millions of naira

A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at the Alaba Rago Market in the Ojo area of Lagos State, destroying goods worth millions of naira.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), Femi Oke-Osayintolu, revealed that the fire started around midnight.

LASEMA responds to major fire at Alaba Rago Market. Photo credit: Legit Nigeria

Source: Original

The cause of the blaze remains unknown at this time.

Quick Emergency Response

Upon receiving a distress call, the LASEMA team promptly mobilized and arrived at the market.

Oke-Osayintolu stated that the authority activated the state’s emergency response plan and dispatched a team from Igando.

When the team arrived, they found several makeshift shops already engulfed in flames.

Coordinated Efforts to Contain the Fire

Firefighters from the state Fire and Rescue Service, along with LASEMA and other emergency workers, worked tirelessly to contain the fire.

The Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, and Oke-Osayintolu confirmed that the fire was eventually brought under control.

Their efforts prevented the blaze from spreading to other properties in the market.

Fire Destroys Market

Previously, Legit.ng also reported a devastating fire broke out early Monday morning, destroying goods worth millions of naira at the Moniya market in Akinyele Local Government Area.

The blaze, believed to have been triggered by a power surge, began around 12.30am and ravaged 17 shops. The PUNCH reported significant damage, with valuable goods and cash lost in the inferno.

Kolawole Balogun, the Babaloja of Moniya Garage, and Saliu Bello, the Chairman of the Garage, were alerted by a security guard about the fire around 12.30am. Both expressed deep concern over the extent of the losses.

Source: Legit.ng