To hear someone within the entertainment industry speak so highly of their colleague, like the way actress Etinosa Idemudia did about Funke Akindele, says a lot about her

As the 2023 gubernatorial elections draw closer, Legit.ng recalls an interview it had with the Edo state-born movie star Etinosa and who she intends to vote for as governor of Lagos

During the interview, Etinosa spoke about her colleague Funke Akindele who is running to be the next deputy governor of Lagos state on the platform of the People's Democratic Party

Despite the many conversations online that there is hatred against ace Nollywood actress Funke Akindele which was attributed to why most of her colleagues haven't shown any form of public support for her political ambition.

However, one person seems to have differed the odds of Funke Akindele getting support within the movie industry as Edo state-born actress Etinosa Idemudia has come out to fully throw her weight in support of her colleague's political ambition.

Actress Etinosa is one of the few Nollywood stars that has come out to support her colleague, Funke Akindele's political ambition. Photo credit: @etinosaofficial/@funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Etinosa revealed why she was willing to support Funke'scolleague'shaven'tPeople's ambition during an interview with Legit. ng's Oke-Hortons Nosa.

The female comic had this to say about Funke Akindele as an actress and movie producer;

"I mean, it's Funke Akindele; it's going to be the best of the best. She has been raising the bar from one level to another throughout her career."

She continued saying:

"Funke is someone who, as an actor, is someone I can give my hand to and allow her to lead me blind. If she holds me and says, "follow me", I'll follow her. So basically, I believe in her and her agenda, and I'm not talking about the Party; I'm talking about the person. I believe in Funke Akindele, and I wish her the best."

The beautiful Edo queen also went and spoke about her trust in Funke Akindele's leadership skills and why she's more interested in her capacity as a person and not the party platform she's running on.

"I can't say for the Party because I have never really followed them up and what they have to offer in any of their campaigns. But I am speaking specifically on Funke Akindele. She's a great leader and someone I will trust any day, anytime."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia, since her big break in the entertainment industry, had come to be known as someone who never shies away from expressing her thoughts and would say them exactly as they are.

During an interview, Etinosa revealed that she hugely supported Peter Obi and his political ideals.

However, she couldn't help but call out some of her colleagues, who she accused of collecting stipends from another presidential candidate to sell the country to a less deserving person.

Source: Legit.ng