2Baba's wife Annie Idibia Celebrates Daughter on Her 16th Birthday: “This Love Has No Ending”
- Annie Idibia has flooded the pictures of her daughter with 2face on social media in celebration of her 16th birthday
- The filmmaker expressed excitement about how much her daughter has grown since she gave birth to her
- She showered love to her as fans joined the young girl in celebration of her birthday
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Nigerian actress, Annie Idibia, has celebrated her first child and daughter, Isabel Enenu Iwana Idibia, who turned 16 on Wednesday, December 11, 2024.
Annie, wife of Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2baba, shared Isabel pictures on Instagram, and wished her a happy birthday.
In a long caption with several pictures of her daughter, Annie flashbacks to when Isabel was born.
Part of the caption read:
From the very first look in your eyes, I saw Magic. My heart skipped… holding unto this tiny human, my heart smiled and felt an unfamiliar love. So beautiful. The kind of love that I knew in my heart, this love has no ending,I can't describe it (even if I try). My sunshine, so bright. So beautiful…my good luck charm. You make me happy when the sky is grey
Peller posts mum for 1st time, lovingly celebrates her bday & shares playful clip: "She's beautiful"
Annie further hailed Isabel's brilliance, talent, and beautiful heart as she grows older.
Sunshine I can't believe you are 16. So proud of you. So fearless, so driven, brilliant, extremely talented, rare human, especially how beautiful your good heart is. My twin and best friend I never knew I needed. My Isabel Enenu Uwana Idibia happy birthday. We love you.
May God bless you for me my first seed and may the universe will always be in your favor. Amen.
See the post below
Wellwishers pray for Isabel on 16 birthday
Social media users have joined Annie in celebration of her daughter.
Read their comments here
@cliffpresh
Happy birthday Isabel
@akizzy9
Happy birthday
@my_true_lov
Happy Birthday
@tinamykel
Happy birthday cutie..Ilnp
@callme_nyaki
Happy birthday beautiful. Continue to grow in wisdom and knowledge our very own African Queen
@mamaejiro
Happy birthday princess
@personaltransport
Happy birthday Isabel happy sweet 16
Regina Daniels sends message to those criticizing her new BSc degree: "For the smiles of my loved ones"
@elsieokpocha
Happy birthday Beautiful
@mhiz_monae_
Happy birthday princess
@alysia_empire
Happy birthday to our pretty intelligent Princess
9ice prays for son on 16th birthday
Nigerian singer Akande Abolore, popularly known as 9ice, recently celebrated the birthday of his first son, Zion.
Legit.ng reported the musician shared a picture of him and the boy together on his Instagram handle.
Music fans observed that Zion was as tall as 9ice, and they could pass for siblings.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng