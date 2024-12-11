Annie Idibia has flooded the pictures of her daughter with 2face on social media in celebration of her 16th birthday

The filmmaker expressed excitement about how much her daughter has grown since she gave birth to her

She showered love to her as fans joined the young girl in celebration of her birthday

Nigerian actress, Annie Idibia, has celebrated her first child and daughter, Isabel Enenu Iwana Idibia, who turned 16 on Wednesday, December 11, 2024.

Annie, wife of Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2baba, shared Isabel pictures on Instagram, and wished her a happy birthday.

Actress Annie Idibia excited as daughter clocks 16. Photo credit @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

In a long caption with several pictures of her daughter, Annie flashbacks to when Isabel was born.

Part of the caption read:

From the very first look in your eyes, I saw Magic. My heart skipped… holding unto this tiny human, my heart smiled and felt an unfamiliar love. So beautiful. The kind of love that I knew in my heart, this love has no ending,I can't describe it (even if I try). My sunshine, so bright. So beautiful…my good luck charm. You make me happy when the sky is grey

Annie further hailed Isabel's brilliance, talent, and beautiful heart as she grows older.

Sunshine I can't believe you are 16. So proud of you. So fearless, so driven, brilliant, extremely talented, rare human, especially how beautiful your good heart is. My twin and best friend I never knew I needed. My Isabel Enenu Uwana Idibia happy birthday. We love you.

May God bless you for me my first seed and may the universe will always be in your favor. Amen.

See the post below

Wellwishers pray for Isabel on 16 birthday

Social media users have joined Annie in celebration of her daughter.

Read their comments here

@cliffpresh

Happy birthday Isabel

@akizzy9

Happy birthday

@my_true_lov

Happy Birthday

@tinamykel

Happy birthday cutie..Ilnp

@callme_nyaki

Happy birthday beautiful. Continue to grow in wisdom and knowledge our very own African Queen

@mamaejiro

Happy birthday princess

@personaltransport

Happy birthday Isabel happy sweet 16

@elsieokpocha

Happy birthday Beautiful

@mhiz_monae_

Happy birthday princess

@alysia_empire

Happy birthday to our pretty intelligent Princess

9ice prays for son on 16th birthday

Nigerian singer Akande Abolore, popularly known as 9ice, recently celebrated the birthday of his first son, Zion.

Legit.ng reported the musician shared a picture of him and the boy together on his Instagram handle.

Music fans observed that Zion was as tall as 9ice, and they could pass for siblings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng