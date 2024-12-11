Videos from Mercy Aigbe's Thin Line movie premiere in Lagos on Tuesday have continued to emerge online

Mercy Aigbe's husband, Kazim Adeoti, however, stood out over his choice of outfit for the event

Kazim Adeoti has since been trending on social media X and TikTok as netizens used the Yoruba word 'Gbewudani' to describe his attire

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe's husband Kazim Adeoti's attire for his wife's Thin Line movie premiere in Lagos on Tuesday, December 10, has quickly become a topic on social media.

Several Nigerian netizens couldn't help but taunt Kazim, a Nollywood film marketer and producer, over his outfit to his second wife, Mercy's film premiere.

Mercy Aigbe's husband, Kazim Adeoti, trends over his outfit to a movie premiere. Credit: realmercyaigbe

Videos of his loved-up moment with Mercy at the movie premiere venue have since gone viral on social media platforms, X and TikTok.

See the video of Kazim Adeoti showing his dance moves below:

Mercy Aigbe's movie premiere came a few days after she was in the news following a fire incident. She had announced that her house was destroyed by fire. While some sympathised with the actress, others said it was karma for marrying another woman's husband.

Nigerians comment on Mercy Aigbe's husband's outfit

After seeing the video of Kazim dancing, some Nigerians criticised his choice of outfit. They stated that the outfit was unfit for an Alhaji, while others used the derogatory Yoruba word 'Gbewudani' to describe him.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

oyomesi4:

"The raw meaning of gbewudani is “hold my clothes”. The real meaning in this context is a man whose wife has locked and now make him do petty house chores like washing pants and bra. In short, the wife controls the husband."

DavisRolake:

"She come carry GBEWUDANI give Alhaji to wear."

Erotic_shoppe:

"Top style forreal. When Hollywood celebrities rock a style like this, they’re not gbewudani oo. Smh."

aceon_14"

"He took the “Gbewudani” role literally."

BolanleCole:

"Gbewudani fabric style."

SamsonAllison:

"Gbewudani" hold the blouse for me."

allaboutbalikis:

"Someone on tiktok called him gbewudani."

bukinoah:

"Seen it on IG and I’m so happy his doing the Gbewudani thing very well tonight."

kheemmi05:

"Gbewudani = hold this blouse for me??? TikTok people are maddd."

bukinoah:

"Y dear, that one is giving us the real Gbewudani wo gown."

What Kazim Adeoti said about Mercy Aigbe

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Kazim Adeoti spoke about his second wife, Mercy Aigbe, during her movie premiere.

An interviewer had asked the father of four to share an unknown fact about his second wife.

Kazim obliged and revealed that his wife was caring, loving, beautiful and brilliant.

