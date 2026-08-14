Who is the richest NSYNC member? Justin Timberlake is the wealthiest member, with an estimated net worth of $250 million. After the group went on hiatus in 2002, its members, including JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick, pursued different career paths and built their fortunes through ventures such as acting, music production, television and business.

NSYNC members (L to R): Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Joey Fatone. Photo: L. Bennett, M. Winkelmeyer, G. Flores, T. Hill, S. Vlasic (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Justin Timberlake is considered the richest member of NSYNC, with an estimated net worth of $250 million. This figure reportedly includes the combined wealth of Timberlake and his wife, actress Jessica Biel.

The other NSYNC members have estimated net worths ranging from $7 million to $20 million .

. While the group rose to fame through music, its members pursued different career paths after the 2002 hiatus, venturing into acting, film production, television, podcasting and business .

. Some members also faced financial challenges following the group's hiatus and had to reinvent themselves by exploring new opportunities and income streams.

Who is the richest NSYNC member? A look at how the band members built their fortunes

In compiling and ranking the net worths of NSYNC members, we relied on widely reported estimates while recognising that individual fortunes can change over time. The figures cited are drawn from publicly available data and reputable entertainment and finance publications, including Celebrity Net Worth.

NSYNC member Net worth Justin Timberlake $250 million Lance Bass $20 million JC Chasez $16 million Chris Kirkpatrick $10 million Joey Fatone $7 million

5. Joey Fatone

Joey Fatone attends the AOL Build Speaker Series to discuss "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2" at AOL Studios in New York City. Photo: Jenny Anderson

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Joseph Anthony Fatone Jr.

: Joseph Anthony Fatone Jr. Date of birth : 28 January 1977

: 28 January 1977 Age : 49 (as of August 2026)

: 49 (as of August 2026) Profession: Singer, actor, television personality, host

Joey Fatone's net worth is alleged to be approximately $7 million. Before the group's international breakthrough, he worked as a performer at Universal Studios in Orlando, playing Wolfie in Beetlejuice's Rock and Roll Graveyard Revue. It was there that he became friends with Chris Kirkpatrick, and the two later joined Justin Timberlake and JC Chasez, with Lance Bass rounding out the lineup, to form NSYNC.

The group's record sales, world tours, and live shows gave Fatone his platform. Despite achieving huge success with NSYNC, Joey Fatone revealed that he nearly went bankrupt after the group went on hiatus, partly due to overspending and poor financial guidance. He eventually recovered after selling his home, getting better financial advice, and taking on various jobs.

Joey Fatone has since built a steady career in media as a host and television personality. He has hosted game shows, including Common Knowledge and The Singing Bee, and spent several years as the announcer on Family Feud.

Fatone has also dabbled in business, once owning a hot dog stand called Fat One's in Orlando, Florida.

4. Chris Kirkpatrick

Chris Kirkpatrick attends the world premiere of "Deadpool & Wolverine" at Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Christopher Alan Kirkpatrick

: Christopher Alan Kirkpatrick Date of birth : 17 October 1971

: 17 October 1971 Age : 54 (as of August 2026)

: 54 (as of August 2026) Profession: Singer, songwriter, actor, voice actor

Chris Kirkpatrick’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $10 million. A founding member of NSYNC, Chris Kirkpatrick was known for his distinctive high vocal range. His wealth, like the rest of the group's, traces back to NSYNC's commercial explosion in the late 1990s, when its albums, singles, and tours turned all five members into global stars.

After the group's hiatus, Kirkpatrick formed the rock band Nigels11, moved into voice acting on animated projects, and made several reality TV appearances, such as Mission Man Band and Gone Country. He also established his own clothing line Fu-Man Skeeto in 1998, which ended in 2001.

3. JC Chasez

JC Chasez attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman and Monte Lipman at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Joshua Scott Chasez

: Joshua Scott Chasez Date of birth : 8 August 1976

: 8 August 1976 Age : 50 (as of August 2026)

: 50 (as of August 2026) Profession: Singer, songwriter, record producer, dancer

JC Chasez's net worth is alleged to be approximately $16 million. He was, alongside Timberlake, one of two NSYNC members who arrived with an existing fanbase from The Mickey Mouse Club. As a vocalist and songwriter, he was central to the group's sound and success.

His 2004 solo debut, Schizophrenic, did not reach Timberlake-level heights, so JC Chasez pivoted toward writing and producing for other artists, including David Archuleta and Matthew Morrison. He also judged MTV's America's Best Dance Crew from 2008 to 2012 and has kept a hand in acting and other entertainment projects.

2. Lance Bass

Lance Bass attends the FOX 11 presentation of the 23rd Annual Christmas at The Grove Tree Lighting Celebration in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Full name : James Lance Bass

: James Lance Bass Date of birth : 4 May 1979

: 4 May 1979 Age : 47 (as of August 2026)

: 47 (as of August 2026) Profession: Singer, actor, television personality, producer

Lance Bass’ net worth is $20 million, making him NSYNC's second-richest member. He joined the group after original member Jason Galasso departed, completing the five-man lineup that took NSYNC worldwide. His earnings began with the group's blockbuster run; albums like No Strings Attached and Celebrity sold millions of copies and powered massive tours.

Since then, Bass has built one of the group's most varied post-NSYNC careers: film and Broadway acting, TV and radio hosting, a stint on Dancing with the Stars season seven, and production work. He is also a published author; his memoir, Out of Sync, became a New York Times bestseller.

He has since branched into business. Bass owns Free Lance Entertainment and Lance Bass Productions, has invested in Rocco's bar in West Hollywood, and currently hosts the Frosted Tips podcast.

Bass has said most of his wealth was built after NSYNC, not during it. Speaking on SiriusXM, he explained:

Well, the worst thing is people thinking that we were rich, because we were not. We were famous, but we were not rich. I made way more money after NSYNC than I did during NSYNC.

1. Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the 2026 Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 68th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Justin Randall Timberlake

: Justin Randall Timberlake Date of birth : 31 January 1981

: 31 January 1981 Age : 45 (as of August 2026)

: 45 (as of August 2026) Profession: Singer, songwriter, actor, record producer

Justin Timberlake’s net worth is estimated to be $250 million. His fortune outstrips the other four members' combined net worth several times over. That figure is technically a joint estimate with his wife, Hollywood actress Jessica Biel, though the bulk of it is attributed to Timberlake himself.

Like Chasez, Timberlake got his start as a child performer on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, where the two first met before becoming NSYNC bandmates. But it was his solo career that transformed his finances. Starting with 2002's Justified, he went on to release FutureSex/LoveSounds, The 20/20 Experience and Man of the Woods, albums that cemented him as one of pop's biggest commercial forces.

His income stretches well beyond music: global tours, film roles in The Social Network, Friends with Benefits and In Time, voicing Branch in the Trolls franchise, and production work. He has also cashed in on the business side; in 2022, he sold the rights to roughly 200 songs he wrote or co-wrote to Hipgnosis Song Management for an estimated $100 million.

Who was the most successful member of NSYNC?

Justin Timberlake is widely regarded as the most successful NSYNC member following the group's hiatus in 2002. His net worth is estimated at $250 million, combined with his wife’s wealth.

What is Justin Timberlake's main source of wealth?

Justin Timberlake's main source of wealth is his career in the music industry. He has earned income from his work with NSYNC, his solo albums, songwriting, record production, and international concert tours.

Did all NSYNC members become successful after the group's hiatus?

The NSYNC members followed different career paths after the group went on hiatus, achieving varying levels of success. Timberlake became the most commercially successful, while Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone pursued careers in areas including music, acting, television, production and hosting.

Did Joey Fatone go bankrupt after NSYNC?

Joey Fatone did not ultimately file for bankruptcy, although he has revealed that he came close to it after NSYNC went on hiatus. He experienced significant financial difficulties and had to make major changes to his finances. Fatone later recovered by selling his home, seeking better financial advice, and taking on new work opportunities.

What is the combined net worth of the NSYNC members?

The five NSYNC members have a combined estimated net worth of $303 million. This is the sum of Justin Timberlake's estimated $250 million, Lance Bass' $20 million, JC Chasez's $16 million, Chris Kirkpatrick's $10 million, and Joey Fatone's $7 million.

Justin Timberlake stands out as the richest NSYNC member, with an estimated net worth of $250 million. While some of the group's members faced financial challenges after the 2002 hiatus, they bounced back by pursuing careers in acting, television production, and business. The five NSYNC members have an estimated combined net worth of approximately $303 million.

Legit.ng recently published the net worths of the Yellowstone cast members. The TV series featured stars such as Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, Gil Birmingham and Cole Hauser, who have built their fortunes through acting and other ventures, including music, business, television production and real estate.

Taylor Sheridan is widely regarded as the wealthiest Yellowstone star, with an estimated net worth of $200 million, while Kevin Costner was the highest-paid actor on the series. Discover the cast members' net worths and explore their various sources of income.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng