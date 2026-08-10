An old video of Peter Okoye surfaced online showing him boldly claiming to be the only member of the Okoye family with a music certificate

The video re-emerged as Peter Okoye's feud with twin brother Paul and elder brother Jude Okoye intensified on social media

Fans flooded the comments section with strong reactions, with many standing firmly behind the P-Square star

An old video from one of AY's Live shows has resurfaced, and the timing could not be more loaded.

In the clip, Peter Okoye is seen on stage making a bold declaration about his academic background in music, bragging that he is the only person in the entire Okoye family who holds a music certificate.

Reactions as Peter Okoye brags about rare certificate in throwback video amid family feud. Photo credit@peterokoye/@jufeengess/@iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

"We dey land and we know who dey land," he said with full confidence, clearly drawing a line between himself and the rest of the household.

The video went viral at a particularly charged moment. Peter had recently gone public with a string of allegations against his twin brother, Paul Okoye, and elder brother Jude Okoye, releasing multiple videos detailing what he described as mistreatment directed at him and his wife, Lola Okoye.

With tensions running high between the siblings, old footage of Peter asserting his musical credentials hit differently for many fans watching the drama unfold.

Fans jab Paul Okoye over Peter's throwback video amid family feud. Photo credit@iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

Peter Okoye's music credentials go viral

The clip quickly picked up traction online, with viewers drawing a direct line between his qualifications and the ongoing dispute.

Peter's declaration that he formally studied music added fuel to a debate about who truly drove P-Square's legendary sound, and the comment section did not hold back.

Here is the Instagram video of Peter Okoye speaking about his qualifications at an event below:

Fans react to the throwback clip

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@baryohmd commented:

"But it is Paul who started attacking him."

@princess_starrrrrrrrrr wrote:

"I was live at Ay show that day. Mr P is really talented. Jude no be better person."

@maureen3312 shared:

"Yes i love what i'm seeing Egusi for Egusi. He has been quiet for wat too long"

@baddest__s_ stated:

"Anything you say @peterpsquare is true."

@cynthia_mmesoma_ reacted:

"Period!! make everybody bring out their certificate"

Paul Okoye supports Jude

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Paul Okoye had thrown his weight behind his elder brother, Jude Okoye, after he was arrested by the EFCC.

Jude Okoye had been accused of alleged fraud and remanded at the correctional centre till the case was heard in court.

He told his brother that it was a phrase, and it would soon pass away. He encouraged him to stay strong and be patient about the case. His fans were not happy with his post, as some of them taunted him about it in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng