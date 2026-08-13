A governorship election prediction for Osun State has mapped out expected results across all 30 local government areas

The forecast gives Governor Adeleke's IMOLE camp a commanding lead over the opposition AMUBO in a majority of the LGAs

Eight local government areas, including Iwo, Irewole, and Odo Otin, are projected to fall outside the ruling party's column

A Nigerian identified as Isaac Timi has predicted the outcome of the Osun State governorship election has circulated, allocating wins across all 30 local government areas between two main political camps: The Accord Party of the incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke (IMOLE), and the major opposition bloc, All Progressives Congress (APC)'s Bola Oyebamiji (AMUBO).

According to the prediction, IMOLE is projected to carry 22 local government areas, while AMUBO is expected to win in the remaining eight.

Man predicts winner of Saturday governorship election in Osun Photo Credit: @OyebamijiBola, @AAdeleke_01

Source: Twitter

LGAs predicted to go to IMOLE

The forecast places the following 22 local government areas in Adeleke's column: Atakunmosa West, Ayedaade, Ayedire, Boripe, Ede North, Ede South, Egbedore, Ejigbo, Ife Central, Ife East, Ife North, Ife South, Ifelodun, Ila, Ilesa East, Irepodun, Isokan, Olorunda, Oriade, Orolu, Osogbo, and Obokun.

LGAs predicted to go to APC's AMUBO

AMUBO is tipped to win in eight local government areas: Atakunmosa East, Boluwaduro, Ifedayo, Ilesa West, Irewole, Iwo, Odo Otin, and Ola Oluwa.

Based on those projections, Senator Ademola Adeleke of IMOLE is named as the predicted winner of the election.

Osun State has 30 local government areas, and control of a majority of them has typically been a strong indicator of overall electoral performance in the state. The 2022 Osun governorship election, which brought Adeleke to power, was itself decided by a narrow margin before being contested in court, making the 2026 contest particularly significant for both camps.

You can read the full tweet on X here:

Accord national chairman dumps Adeleke for Oyebamiji

Legit.ng earlier reported that Accord Party's Prof. Christopher Imumolen publicly withdrew support for Governor Adeleke at the APC mega rally in Osun State

Imumolen swapped his yellow Accord Party cap for an APC cap at the rally, drawing a visible reaction from the crowd

Senate President Akpabio, Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu, and several APC heavyweights attended the rally days before the August 15 election

Source: Legit.ng