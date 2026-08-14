Davido took to X to respond to Peter Obi's public statement ahead of Saturday's Osun State governorship poll

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, called on INEC and security agencies to ensure a peaceful and credible election in Osun

The former Anambra governor urged all stakeholders, including political parties and civil society groups, to act with neutrality and restraint

Music star Davido has publicly acknowledged Peter Obi's statement calling for a free and fair governorship election in Osun State, ahead of Saturday's poll.

The Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate took to X on Thursday to urge the Independent National Electoral Commission, security agencies, political parties and other key stakeholders to guarantee a credible electoral process in the state.

Obi stressed that the election belonged to the people of Osun and that no individual or institution should stand between residents and their right to vote freely.

Davido takes to X to respond to Peter Obi's public statement ahead of Saturday's Osun State governorship poll. Photos: Peter Obi/Davido.

Source: Instagram

Peter Obi Calls for Restraint in Osun

In his statement, Obi listed a wide range of actors he expected to uphold the integrity of the exercise, from traditional and religious leaders to the diplomatic community and international observers.

"Osun belongs to its people. Therefore, I call on the Independent National Electoral Commission, security agencies, political parties, candidates, government institutions, civil society organisations, religious and traditional leaders, the media, and every stakeholder to act with the highest degree of neutrality, professionalism, and restraint," Obi wrote.

The former Anambra State governor was emphatic that residents must be permitted to cast their votes without any form of intimidation or interference from any quarter.

Davido Weighs In on X

Shortly after the statement made the rounds online, Davido responded directly to Obi on X, writing:

"Thank you so much Your Excellency."

Read Davido's reaction to Peter Obi's statement here:

Reactions trail Davido's comment

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@ally_praiz stated:

"APC has perfected the plans to rig Osun Election by all means, Tinubu wants his state under him directly."

@EjiOsun shared:

"All of a sudden money na train your child to give you peace of mind, abi we go talk say na education davido no get or hin eyes no expose"

@MerryJames63344 noted:

"Wolves are better and wiser than humans. Wolves wouldn't let the weak and incompetent among them to lead the pack. It's only the humans that vote in the worst then call it democracy."

Davido is the nephew of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke. Photo: Davido.

Source: Instagram

Davido slams Edo governor over his uncle

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian singer Davido had publicly mocked Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo over a tweet the governor shared on August 10, 2026

Davido’s jab appeared to be part of an ongoing feud between the singer and the governor, following reports that Okpebholo made comments about Davido’s uncle.

Source: Legit.ng