What is a neurosurgeon's salary in Nigeria? Neurosurgeons in Nigeria earn some of the highest salaries in the medical field, ranging from ₦201,000 to ₦15 million. Becoming a neurosurgeon takes a minimum of 14 to 15 years after high school.

In Nigeria, neurosurgeon salary varies on whether they work in public government institutions or private, high-end medical facilities. Photo: Andreswd (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

In Nigeria, the average annual salary of a neurosurgeon is about ₦1,538,961 .

. A neurosurgeon in the early-career stage earns ₦2.25 million on average, compared with ₦1.75 million at mid-career and ₦5.5 million with over ten years of experience .

on average, compared with and . A neurosurgeon's income depends on several factors, including experience level, location, the type of hospital they work in , and additional income streams.

, and Neurosurgeons working at private hospitals or speciality clinics often earn more than those at public hospitals.

The career path involves earning an MBBS degree, completing a one-year housemanship and NYSC, then undergoing a six- to seven-year neurosurgery residency and fellowship exams.

Neurosurgeon salary in Nigeria

Neurosurgery is one of the most demanding and prestigious medical specialities in Nigeria. Neurosurgeons diagnose and perform surgery on conditions affecting the brain, spine, spinal cord, and nerves.

Because of the complexity of their work and the years of training involved, neurosurgeons are among Nigeria's highest-earning doctors, with an average salary of ₦1,538,961 per year.

Neurosurgeons are among Nigeria's highest-earning doctors. Photo: Travelarium

Source: Getty Images

However, their salaries vary widely depending on where they work, their experience, and whether they also run a private practice. Below is a breakdown of what professionals can expect to earn at different career stages based on several sources, such as Payscale:

Experience level Years of experience Average annual salary Early career 1–4 years ₦2,250,000 Mid-career 5–9 years ₦1,750,000 Experienced 10–19 years ₦5,500,000

Note: These figures represent average total compensation, including basic salary, bonuses, tips, and overtime pay.

Besides their basic salary, many neurosurgeons earn additional income from:

Private consultations

Surgical procedures in private hospitals

Teaching in medical schools

Research grants

Medical conferences and speaking engagements

International fellowships or locum work

Neurosurgeons salaries vary widely depending on where they work, their experience, and whether they also run a private practice. Photo: Yuliia Kaveshnikova

Source: Getty Images

The path to becoming a neurosurgeon in Nigeria

Becoming a neurosurgeon in Nigeria is a long and demanding journey that requires years of education, practical training, and specialist exams. Below is a step-by-step guide to the journey from medical school to becoming a consultant neurosurgeon.

Step 1: Complete secondary school

The first step to becoming a neurosurgeon is completing secondary school with excellent grades in science subjects. Students should pass WAEC or NECO with credits in:

English Language

Mathematics

Biology

Chemistry

Physics

Strong results are important because admission into Medicine and Surgery is highly competitive.

The path to neurosurgery takes 14 to 15 years after high school. Photo: Andreswd

Source: Getty Images

Step 2: Gain admission to study Medicine and Surgery (MBBS)

After secondary school, aspiring neurosurgeons must sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by JAMB and meet the university's admission requirements and post-UTME screening.

They then study Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) at an accredited Nigerian university and pass the final MBBS professional exams to obtain induction from the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

The MBBS programme typically lasts six years. During this period, students study subjects such as anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, pathology, pharmacology, internal medicine, surgery, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, psychiatry, and community medicine.

Step 3: Complete housemanship

After graduating, doctors must complete a compulsory one-year housemanship (internship) in an accredited teaching or specialist hospital. The internship helps new doctors build practical skills, learn patient management, and gain experience before practising independently. During this year, they rotate through major medical departments, including:

Internal Medicine

General Surgery

Paediatrics

Obstetrics and Gynaecology

After graduating, doctors must complete a compulsory 12-month rotating internship at an MDCN-approved hospital. Photo: Nattrass

Source: Getty Images

Step 4: Complete the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

After housemanship, Nigerian graduates complete the mandatory one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme. They are usually deployed as medical officers in state or military hospitals, where they continue to gain clinical experience.

Step 5: Pass the Primary Fellowship Examination

Doctors must sit for and pass the Primary Fellowship Examination in Surgery. This exam is conducted by either the West African College of Surgeons (WACS) or the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCN).

Step 6: Complete junior residency training

Doctors apply for and secure a residency position at an accredited teaching hospital, where they begin their training under close supervision. During this stage, which typically lasts about 3–4 years, residents assist with procedures such as trauma care, brain tumour and spine surgeries while developing essential neurosurgical skills.

Junior residency training ends with the Part I Fellowship Examination, which residents must pass to progress to the next level of training.

After completing junior residency training, doctors spend 3-4 years receiving advanced training in neurosurgery. Photo: Shapecharge

Source: Getty Images

Step 7: Complete senior residency training

After completing junior residency training, doctors spend three to four years receiving advanced training in neurosurgery. They learn to diagnose and treat conditions such as brain tumours, spinal injuries, and cerebrovascular disorders.

During this stage, they must also complete a research project and write a medical dissertation. To qualify as a consultant neurosurgeon, they must pass the Part II Fellowship Examination, which includes written, oral, and clinical exams, as well as the defence of their dissertation.

Step 8: Become a consultant neurosurgeon

After completing residency and passing the final fellowship examinations, doctors are awarded the Fellowship of the West African College of Surgeons (FWACS) or the Fellowship of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (FMCS) in Neurosurgery.

They can then practise as consultant neurosurgeons in:

Teaching hospitals

Federal Medical Centres

Specialist hospitals

Military hospitals

Private hospitals

Universities as lecturers and researchers

Some consultants later pursue further fellowship training in subspecialties such as:

Paediatric neurosurgery

Spine surgery

Skull base surgery

Functional neurosurgery

Neuro-oncology

Cerebrovascular surgery

Neurosurgeons with neuroscience skills have the highest average salary. Photo: Solskin

Source: Getty Images

How much is a neurosurgeon paid in Nigeria?

A neurosurgeon's salary in Nigeria ranges from ₦201,000 to ₦15 million per year, depending on experience.

What is the highest-paid type of neurosurgeon?

Neurosurgeons with neuroscience skills have the highest average salary at about ₦8 million per year, followed by those skilled in medicine/surgery at ₦3.29 million.

How much are surgeons paid in Nigeria?

Surgeons in Nigeria earn an average salary of ₦1 million. The salary varies widely by experience, speciality, employer and location, with private practice and senior specialist roles generally offering higher earnings.

Is it hard to be a neurosurgeon?

Neurosurgery is considered one of the most demanding medical specialities because it requires extensive training, long working hours and highly precise surgical skills.

What is a neurosurgeon's salary in Nigeria per month?

Neurosurgeons in Nigeria earn approximately ₦146,000 to ₦458,000 per month.

Neurosurgeon salaries in Nigeria reflect the years of education, training, and expertise the profession requires. While becoming a neurosurgeon takes 14 to 15 years after high school, the speciality offers strong earning potential and excellent career opportunities in both public and private healthcare.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently published an article detailing the average salary of a medical laboratory scientist in Nigeria. The average monthly salary for a medical lab scientist ranges from ₦101,000 to ₦240,000, depending on experience and qualifications.

Medical laboratory scientists (MLS), also known as medical technologists or clinical laboratory scientists, apply specialised technical skills in conducting medical tests. Read on for details of the monthly and annual salaries of a medical laboratory scientist in Nigeria.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng