Who is JC Chasez's wife or girlfriend? His dating history revealed

J.C. Chasez is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer renowned for his role in the iconic 90s boy band NSYNC. As a key contributor to their success, he helped craft hits like Bye Bye Bye and It's Gonna Be Me. With a career spanning decades, his love life has long been a topic of interest. So, who is J.C. Chasez's wife or girlfriend?

JC Chasez at the 7th Annual Elsie Fest (L). The singer in the penthouse suite of the Chateau Marmont (R). Photo: Variety, Tim Roney (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

JC Chasez launched his career as a child star on The Mickey Mouse Club in the early 1990s before rising to fame with NSYNC. The group sold millions of albums worldwide, solidifying Chasez's place in music history. Additionally, over the years, J.C. Chasez's relationship history has expanded, with him being romantically linked to several women.

Profile summary

Full name Joshua Scott Chasez Popular as J.C. Chasez Gender Male Date of birth 8 August 1976 Age 48 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Bowie, Maryland, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in inches 180 Weight in pounds 163 Weight in kilograms 74 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Jennifer HuYoung School Bowie High School Profession Singer, songwriter, record producer, actor Instagram @jcchasezofficial

Who is JC Chasez's wife or girlfriend now?

The American record producer is not married. However, he is in a relationship with Jennifer HuYoung. The two met in 2018 and have been together since then.

In February 2019, Chasez officially announced his relationship with HuYoung on his Instagram page on Valentine's Day. The photo featured the couple embracing and dressed in complementary T-shirts.

This I promise you...when you share your love, #yourloveisheroic and that’s why we love @uheroes and what they do everyday to try and make the world better through selflessness and compassion. Happy Valentines Day.

Jennifer HuYoung and JC Chasez at Lifetime's "Terry McMillan Presents: Forever" world premiere on 20 August 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Variety

Source: Getty Images

The couple have been together at events, including the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards viewing party in March 2023.

JC Chasez's girlfriends' history

Besides Jennifer HuYoung, the NSYNC star has been in previous relationships with well-known figures, including prominent actresses like Tara Reid and Emmanuelle Chriqui. His dating history also includes long-term relationships with model Rachel Sterling and actress Nikki Deloach, among others. Here is JC Chasez’s girlfriend's list.

1. Nikki Deloach (1992–1997)

Nikki Deloach attends the P.S. Arts 2024 "Express Yourself" Event at Fox Studio Lot on 28 April 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Olivia Wong

Source: Getty Images

An actress and singer, Nikki Deloach was one of Chasez's first known girlfriends. The two met while working as cast members of The Mickey Mouse Club. They started dating in 1992 during the show's run, and their relationship lasted for five years.

Nikki DeLoach has often reflected on how their relationship shaped her early career. In an interview with The Retaility, DeLoach explained that her time with Chasez required her to frequently travel between Los Angeles and Orlando to balance work and education.

When I came out to L.A., I was still dating JC Chasez [who was in ‘NSYNC] at the time. ‘NSYNC had come together in Orlando and Chuck, my teacher, was in Orlando. So I would fly back to Orlando once or twice a month and I would do all of my testing and all of that with Chuck and I would do four days with him at a time and then I would fly back to L.A.

2. Bobbie Thomas (June 1997–June 2001)

Bobbie Thomas, a fashion expert and television personality, started dating Chasez in mid-1997, shortly after his breakup with Nikki Deloach. Their relationship was relatively low-profile despite JC's rising fame with NSYNC. They dated for nearly four years.

Reflecting on their past, Thomas explained how their relationship eventually ended, leading her to a new chapter in life.

As you've probably figured out by now, I did not marry JC Chasez, and he is not the father of my beautiful boy, Miles. When I was TK TK TK, a mutual friend introduced me to Michael Marion and it seemed we were destined to live happily ever after.

JC and the television personality decided to separate in June 2001.

3. Emmanuelle Chriqui (October 2001–July 2002)

JC Chasez and Emmanuelle Chriqui at a party. Photo: KMazur (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In 2001, Canadian actress Emmanuelle Chriqui and JC Chasez had a fleeting romantic encounter. They allegedly met through mutual acquaintances in the entertainment industry and quickly connected. The romance lasted less than a year, and they split in July 2002, with no apparent reason cited for their breakup.

4. Tara Reid (November 2002)

In November 2002, JC and American actress Tara Reid were seen together several times, sparking dating rumours. The duo never confirmed their relationship, but the speculation was rampant in the media.

Their public outings made many believe they were briefly involved, although it seemed to fizzle out just as quickly. Their relationship did not last long, and both moved on shortly after.

5. Rachel Sterling (October 2003–May 2009)

Rachel and JC during Party For "Open Your Eyes" Magazine (L). Rachel attends the the Launch of The Samsung BlackJack - Red Carpet (R). Photo: Mike Guastella, John Shearer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Rachel Sterling became romantically involved with JC in October 2003. Their relationship lasted nearly six years, one of his longest and most enduring.

Rachel Sterling and JC made several public appearances and were often seen at industry events. However, the couple ended their relationship in May 2009.

6. Eva Longoria (September 2004)

JC was briefly linked with actress Eva Longoria in September 2004. The NSYNC star and Eva Longoria were together for about eight months before calling it quits. Neither publicly spoke about their relationship, but they were spotted spending time together at various events, including the Emmy Awards.

7. Stefani Morgan (October 2005)

Stefani Morgan during the 2006 AVN Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Photo: Jon Kopaloff (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In October 2005, JC was rumoured to be dating former adult film star Stefani Morgan. The two were reportedly seen together, leading to speculation about their relationship. However, details about their romance were scarce, and neither JC nor Stefani publicly commented.

8. Kathryn Smith (January 2013–November 2018)

JC Chasez and Kathryn Smith arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Jack The Giant Slayer" at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 26, 2013. Photo: Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

JC Chasez and Kathryn Smith reportedly began dating in January 2013. Despite being together for almost six years, the couple kept a relatively low profile. Their quiet relationship ended in November 2018, though the reasons for the breakup were never publicly discussed.

FAQs

Is JC Chasez married? The American record producer is not married and has never tied the knot before. Is JC Chasez in a relationship? Chasez has been in a long-term relationship with Jennifer HuYoung since November 2018. How long did Eva Longoria and JC Chasez date? They were briefly linked in September 2004, but Longoria clarified that they were friends and their relationship did not develop into anything serious. What does Jennifer HuYoung do for a living? Jennifer HuYoung is reportedly an executive assistant at Broad and Cassel LLP. Is JC Chasez single? JC has been in a committed relationship with Jennifer HuYoung since 2018. How old is JC Chasez? The singer is 48 years old as of October 2024. What is JC Chasez's height? The American singer stands 5'11" (180 cm) tall.

If you were wondering who JC Chasez's wife is, he is not married. He has been in a long-term relationship with Jennifer HuYoung since 2018. The prominent singer, known for his time with NSYNC and his successful solo ventures, has maintained a low profile on matters regarding his personal life.

