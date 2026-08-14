Nollywood actress Kemity secretly arranged a Qatar trip for her PA ahead of the young woman's birthday on August 20

The actress spent weeks collecting her PA's passport under a false pretence and even set up a fake movie job to ensure she packed her bags

According to her, the PA had never left Nigeria or boarded a plane before the surprise unfolded at the airport

Nollywood actress Ariyo Oluwakemisola Apesin, popularly known as Kemity, pulled off an elaborate birthday surprise for her personal assistant that left the young woman in tears at the airport.

Kemity, recognised for her role as Osobola in Itele's record-breaking film, Koleoso, shared the full story on her Instagram page on August 14.

Nollywood actress Kemity shares an emotional moment with her personal assistant at the airport. Photo: kemity

Source: Instagram

In the video and its caption, the Yoruba actress walked followers through the weeks of careful planning that went into the gesture.

With her PA's birthday falling on August 20, Kemity said she kept asking herself what kind of gift would be truly unforgettable. The answer she landed on was Qatar.

Kemity shares weeks of plotting to keep the secret

Keeping the trip under wraps was no small task. Kemity said she collected her PA's passport on a made-up excuse, quietly handled the visa, flight and hotel arrangements, and even reached out to actress Kayode Alubarika to call the young woman for a fictitious movie role so she would pack her bags without growing suspicious.

"I told @kayodealubarika to call her for movie and tell her she want to act rich man pikin," Kemity wrote, adding that her PA went as far as saying she would order new clothes to look the part alongside "daddy antar." The plan nearly fell apart on more than one occasion, but Kemity held it together.

On the day, her PA arrived at the airport believing she was simply seeing the actress off. It was only when Kemity turned to her and asked, "Do you know you're travelling today?" that the reality hit.

The young woman broke down completely.

A first-time experience Kemity's PA will never forget

What made the moment even more significant was that the trip to Qatar marks two firsts for the PA: her first time leaving Nigeria and her first time stepping onto a plane.

The pair are also set to return home on her actual birthday.

"Some gifts are not things you put inside a box," Kemity wrote. "Sometimes the best gift is an experience and a memory that will stay forever."

Actress Kemity signed off by wishing her PA, Oluwadamilola Nifemi, an advance happy birthday, describing her as "PA turn daughter family."

Check out Kemity's post explaining her surprise for her PA below:

Fans react to actress Kemity's airport surprise video

Fans who watched the video were deeply moved by the gesture.

Here are some of their reactions:

@kike.lomo.54943 wrote:

"So Nifemi isn't your real daughter 😮I thought she's your first born aww God bless you mama"

@mot_collectionz1 commented:

"Awwwwn this is beautiful ❤️❤️❤️ God bless you aunty Kemi ❤️❤️ more blessings 🙏🙏❤️thank you for making our PA happy🤸💃💃,she's such a beautiful soul😍sheybi she sef Dey part of surprising vendors team now her turn lol 😂😂😂 enjoy bby😍😍"

@ebutecastle shared:

"This birthday gift isn't just a surprise; it is an unforgettable moment of kindness wrapped in generosity. For someone, it may simply be a gift, but for me, it represents so much more: the first time getting on a plane, the first time travelling abroad, and an experience that can truly change a life."

@wfodaran reacted:

"Awwwwn this is so so sweet 😍"

Kemity captures her personal assistant’s emotional reaction during a surprise airport moment. Photo: kemity

Source: Instagram

Kemity splashes millions on cars

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kemity recently splashed millions on two new cars. Kemity disclosed that she bought one for herself and one for her students.

The actress, who was also a lead character in the 2025 popular movie "Koleoso", said she asked God for progress, and He gave her peace and proof of it.

Source: Legit.ng