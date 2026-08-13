The UAE issued a clear directive to foreigners currently in the country on a transit visa

The Gulf nation outlined two specific activities that transit visa holders are strictly barred from engaging in

Violating the conditions attached to a UAE transit visa could have serious consequences for affected foreigners

The United Arab Emirates has issued a firm reminder to foreigners holding transit visas in the country, outlining two activities that are strictly off-limits under that visa category.

According to the directive, transit visa holders are not permitted to take up any form of employment while in the UAE.

UAE announces 2 restrictions for foreigners travelling on transit visas. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/Peter Unger

Source: Getty Images

What the UAE has prohibited

The country also made clear that any paid activity whatsoever falls outside the scope of what a transit visa allows, regardless of the nature or duration of the work involved.

The UAE's position draws a sharp distinction between passing through the country and residing or working in it. A transit visa is designed solely to facilitate short-term passage, and the authorities have stressed that using it as a backdoor to economic activity is not acceptable.

UAE visa: What foreigners need to know

The UAE is one of the world's busiest transit hubs, with millions of travellers passing through its airports each year. Many foreigners, including a significant number from African countries, use the UAE as a stopover point on journeys to other destinations.

The latest instruction serves as a caution to those who may consider taking advantage of their time in the country to earn an income, whether through short-term gigs, freelance arrangements, or any other compensated work. The authorities have made it clear that the transit visa category carries no such privileges.

Foreigners who wish to work in the UAE are expected to obtain the appropriate work visa or residency permit through the proper legal channels before engaging in any employment or paid activity within the country.

UAE gives update on residency permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had outlined the requirements and application process for foreigners seeking a residence visa.

The guidelines include documents such as a valid passport and personal photograph, among other requirements applicants must meet before obtaining the visa.

Source: Legit.ng