Bunmi Akinaanu’s ex-husband has continued to share his marital struggle with the late gospel singer, alleging how his attempts to communicate with his children were blocked

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Rotimi Adeoye alleged that his ex-wife once arrested the staff of a school after they allowed him access to his children

The aggrieved father expressed his undying love for his children while emphasising the need to clear the air

Rotimi Adeoye, the ex-husband of late gospel singer Bunmi Akinaanu, has continued to open up on why he was completely shut out of his children’s lives for years, insisting that he was not an absent or irresponsible father as portrayed during her burial.

According to Rotimi, in a chat with journalist Sola Sanusi, Bunmi blocked every possible means through which he could communicate with both children after Bunmi took their daughter, Jomiloju, away.

He claimed that on one occasion, he managed to get their school’s contact details and spoke with the children. By the next day, Bunmi reportedly arrived at the school with police officers and had teachers and staff arrested for allowing him access to the children.

By the following week, she had withdrawn them from the school and enrolled them elsewhere. Rotimi alleged that Bunmi deliberately cut off all communication and fed the children false narratives, making them believe he did not care about them. He maintained his status as a responsible father who was denied access to his children.

He added that despite knowing the school they currently attend, he deliberately chose not to reach out to avoid disrupting their education or forcing another school change.

Financial Support Towards Children After Divorce

Speaking on his efforts to care for the children after their divorce, Rotimi revealed that he continued to send money for their upkeep. However, he claimed that each time the Omije Ojumi singer received the funds, she responded with curses and abusive messages. This eventually led him to stop sending money, having concluded that it felt like he was paying to be insulted.

Rotimi added that this behaviour did not surprise him, referencing a viral incident where Bunmi reportedly laid curses on someone who shared a prophecy with her. Rotimi insisted that bank records would confirm his financial support, explaining that he sent money through his sister, who transferred it to Bunmi’s account.

He also revealed that before their divorce, he sent money to his father through Bunmi’s account to reduce transfer charges. He claimed that until her death, Bunmi never allowed him or his family to speak with the children and never informed them of the repeated attempts made to reach them.

Omije Ojumi's Arrest Over Child Custody

Rotimi Adeoye further alleged that Bunmi was arrested in the UK in 2024, following concerns raised about the children she took away in 2017. According to him, UK authorities investigated the welfare of the children but took no further legal action because she is their mother.

He stated that the case remains on record and that he still has reference letters and documents he gathered while trying to secure Jomiloju’s permanent residency in the UK.

Efforts to Help Ailing Singer Before Demise

Rotimi also spoke about his failed attempts to help during Bunmi’s illness. He said when he heard she was sick, he made several calls, but no one answered; those who responded allegedly feigned ignorance about her whereabouts. He added that her family members could not provide useful information, including her brother Wale, who never got back to him.

He added that his sister and her husband in the US, who are medical professionals, also tried to offer help, but their advice was rejected.

Rotimi on Reason for Speaking Up

Explaining why he decided to speak out now, Rotimi declared that he stayed silent for years on the advice of people who urged him to keep things hushed for the sake of the children. However, he said everything changed when his 15-year-old daughter publicly described him as an irresponsible father during her mother’s service of songs. He believes this statement reflected what their mother repeatedly told them over the years.

Rotimi disclosed that elders from both families held meetings after Bunmi took the children from the UK. According to him, when she made it clear she had no intention of returning the children, he was advised to move on with his life. He said he later stopped involving third parties and dealt with her directly, continuing to send money until the abusive messages became unbearable.

He also revealed that he reported the matter to Oriyomi Hamzat’s Agidigbo FM and filed a complaint with the Alternative Dispute Resolution Project, Civil Conflict Unit, in October 2024. Although he submitted evidence as requested, he claimed the matter was never followed up on.

On rebuilding his relationship with his children

The father of two made it known that he is ready to be fully present in their lives and capable of caring for them financially. He stressed that he does not want anyone using his children to solicit donations online, adding that while funds were raised for their mother during her illness, he would personally take full responsibility for his children.

Speaking on efforts to reconnect with his children, he noted that he has spoken with the boss of Bunmi’s elder brother, who promised to intervene. He added that his family will also be involved in resolving the issue.

Rotimi also addressed claims that he only reached out on the day of the burial, saying he was shocked by that statement because he had made years of calls and attempts, which the children were never told about. He insisted that the truth must be told to them. He also explained that despite the divorce, his family attended Bunmi’s burial activities to pay their last respects and meet the children.

According to him, some family members privately begged him not to speak publicly, yet continued feeding the children false stories about him, which he described as unacceptable.

Message to Children

In a message to his children, Rotimi said he loves them deeply and holds nothing against them. He described them as innocent and reacting based on what they were told. He articulated the need for them to know the truth and promised to provide evidence of his efforts if required. He concluded by praying for healing and wishing Bunmi eternal rest.

Old Prophecy on Omije Ojumi's Health Issues

Legit.ng reported that an old video of Prophet Yinka Omole resurfaced on social media following the death of singer Omije Ojumi. In the video, which was recorded in 2025 when the singer was seriously ill, the prophet spoke about her health condition. He claimed he received a prophecy concerning what was troubling her and went as far as mentioning the person he believed was responsible for her suffering.

