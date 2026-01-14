An old prophecy about gospel singer Omije Ojumi has resurfaced on social media amid reports of her death

A pastor had reportedly reached out to the singer via Instagram, sharing the prophecy he saw about her

However, the exchange between her and the cleric, which was shared online, sparked reactions

As fans and well-wishers continue to mourn gospel singer Bunmi Akinnanu, aka Omije Ojumi, an old prophecy about her from 2021 has resurfaced on social media.

After the news of her death was confirmed, some netizens, in reaction, lamented how she ignored a prophecy made about her.

According to screenshots that surfaced online, a prophet reportedly sent a warning message to the singer four years ago, which she was said to have dismissed.

The prophecy, sent via her Instagram page, read:

“Hello ma, this might sound absurd, you don’t know me, nor have I also seen you one on one physically before, but I am just a child of God like you. I hope you get to read this message by the mercies of God. I have not come to cook this story and I am not telling you for you to recognise me, but just for you to pray. Mum, in a vision of the night I heard some words in Yoruba, like ‘ti o ba tun raiye wa, (if you can come to this world again, you won’t be doing anyhow to them’). So very frightening. Very frightened, I asked, is she dead? Somebody answered me, Is this not her baby or something? We have killed her. Ma, I know nothing bad will happen to you, but still something like this requires prayers. I know you are a prayer warrior, kindly pray ma. That evil conspiracies over you and your ministry that God should fight for your cause. I have raised prayer altars for you, and I believe the vision will not come to pass, if only we will pray. God bless you ma.”

However, Omije Ojumi's alleged response in the chat sparked reactions online.

Recall that in late 2025, videos of the singer appearing ill and in pain circulated online, leading netizens to connect her health condition with her reported dismissal of the prophecy.

Comments on Omije Ojumi's alleged response to the prophecy

Bro-Doctor Oluyemi commented:

"When I say that many of this modern Gospel singers are not genuinely born again They will be insulting me. Look at how a so-called Christian singer is raining curse on someone who just WARNED her to pray?"

Waheed Bamidele-williams Sanni said:

"Even if you don’t trust or beleive that person’s vision Go down on your kneels fast and pray fervently until you’re free Nothing goes for nothing bi oro Awon agba May God heal her."

Jiwajiwaleke Princess Adejumoke wrote:

"The woman should have prayed for her secretly. Unless the holy Spirit intervene before you send that vision to her. She can equally pray that God should review that message to her or to another person close to her, it may be her pastor or her close family."

Agbaje Damilola Khifaya commented:

"Do we all even know if she later prayed about it,?....her reaction was just harsh to the messenger and to what people do on social media ,you can feel that way just that we expect more from a so called christian."

Omije Ojumi's family confirms her death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the family of gospel singer Omije Ojumi confirmed her death.

It was revealed that she passed away at a hospital in Lagos on Tuesday, January 13. Her colleague Alayo Melody also shared a clip of her body at the hospital, igniting reactions.

Source: Legit.ng