Bunmi Akinaanu's ex-husband, Rotimi William Adeoye, has opened up on the reason for divorcing the late gospel singer amid the viral clash with his children at their late mum's burial

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Mr Rotimi cited raising his daughter alone from 3 months old till she was 7 years old

The aggrieved father alleged that the late Omije Ojumi singer snatched their daughter under false pretence from the UK to Nigeria without consulting him

The ex-husband of late gospel singer Bunmi Akinaanu, Rotimi William Adeoye, has addressed the drama that played out during her burial, where their children openly rejected him and accused him of being an irresponsible father.

During the burial ceremony, Bunmi’s daughter, Jomiloju, shocked many mourners when she declared that her father was not responsible. Things became more tense when Rotimi tried to approach and console the children, but his son reportedly refused to acknowledge him, insisting that Rotimi was not his father.

Following the public outburst, Rotimi William Adeoye decided to speak out about his past relationship with the late singer and his side of the story.

Speaking from London alongside his first cousin, Kenny Iranloye, in a chat with journalist Sola Sanusi, Rotimi declared that he was deeply hurt by the incident and felt compelled to clear the air. Rotimi confirmed that he and Bunmi Akinaanu were legally married. According to him, they tied the knot in 2006 at the Surulere Registry and later had a church wedding at ECWA Church in Mushin.

Their marriage produced two children, Jomiloju and a son, William. He revealed that the marriage eventually ended in a legal divorce in 2017/2018.

Reason for Divorcing Bunmi

Explaining what led to the divorce, Rotimi claimed that he discovered certain aspects of Bunmi’s lifestyle in Nigeria which he was uncomfortable with. This led to several confrontations and warnings to desist from such, but she refused, causing a crack in the union.

Mr Williams also alleged that the Omije Ojumi singer took their daughter, Jomiloju, to Nigeria three months before she was due to receive her UK residency documents. According to Rotimi, his plan was for their daughter to secure her papers first so he could apply as her dependant and regularise his own stay in the UK.

However, he stated that Bunmi believed he intended to use their daughter to get his papers, divorce her, and then marry another woman. Rotimi further claimed that Bunmi’s decision to take Jomiloju to Nigeria left him stranded and forced them to restart the entire UK residency process for their daughter from scratch. He described the move as proof that she did not wish him well.

Despite the setback, Rotimi said he eventually got his UK papers through other means and proceeded to finalise the divorce legally in the UK. He added that he has since remarried and is now happily married to another woman.

Relationship with Daughter

Rotimi William Adeoye further spoke on his relationship with his children, emphasising that the viral video from her burial did not reflect the efforts he made over the years to stay connected with his children. According to Rotimi, after the divorce and before Bunmi’s death, he made several attempts to reach out, communicate, and maintain a relationship with them, but was repeatedly shut out.

Speaking about his relationship with his daughter, Jomiloju, Rotimi explained that she was born in the UK and that he was largely responsible for her early upbringing from three months old, because Bunmi returned to Nigeria when her visitor visa was about to expire.

According to him, Bunmi stayed back in Nigeria for six months to renew her visa while he singlehandedly raised Jomiloju in the UK, despite having immigration challenges at the time. Rotimi revealed that their daughter lived with him for seven years and that he was very involved in her life.

How Omije Ojumi Cut Me Off From Our Children

He claimed that just three months before she was due to receive her UK citizenship documents, Bunmi came and secretly took her away under the pretence of taking the child for a vigil, only to call him days after to say she was already in Nigeria with their daughter. That incident, he said, marked the beginning of being completely cut off from both children.

He added that in London, everyone knew him as Jomiloju’s father, including members of his church, where he was often praised for being very present in his daughter’s life. Rotimi said the burial drama deeply hurt him and that, despite all this, his daughter now describes him as an irresponsible father.

Birth of their Son, Williams

Talking about his son, William, Rotimi said the boy was born in the United States on December 25, 2013. He explained that when Bunmi informed him of the pregnancy, he immediately began sending money for baby items. Later, she insisted on giving birth in the US, even though he warned her about the high cost.

Rotimi disclosed that childbirth in the US at the time cost about $8,000, and he sent her £7,000 to cover expenses. He disclosed that he advised Bunmi to stay with his sister in the US, who is a nurse married to a medical doctor, but she refused and chose to stay with a friend she met on Facebook.

After Bunmi arrived in the US, she demanded additional money for a feeding allowance, which he could not afford after already spending heavily. Rotimi claimed his refusal led to tension between them. According to him, his sister later sent Bunmi $1,500 so she could bring his son to visit family, but she allegedly refused to do so over Rotimi's failure to send extra feeding allowance.

Rotimi claimed that the last time he saw his son was during William’s first birthday, when Bunmi had brought him to the UK. He further alleged that on three different occasions, he sent money for Bunmi to bring both children to the UK, but she collected the money and never showed up, always citing performance bookings in December as an excuse.

He claimed that despite frequently visiting the UK herself and staying for months, she never once came with the children. Rotimi concluded by saying that his family members in Nigeria only saw his children for the first time during Bunmi Akinaanu’s service of songs, stressing that she never allowed them access while she was alive.

Bunmi Akinaanu's Emotional Burial

Legit.ng reported that the late gospel singer Bunmi Akinnaanu Adeoye, fondly known as Omije Ojumi, was laid to rest in Lagos on Thursday, January 29, 2026, about two weeks after her death. Videos from her burial showed very emotional moments as her body was taken to the graveside and lowered into the ground, with her children, family members, and close friends present to say their final goodbyes.

The scenes touched many Nigerians, who took to social media to share prayers, condolences, and kind words, while also remembering Omije Ojumi for her powerful and soulful gospel songs that inspired and comforted many people.

