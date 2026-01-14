An emotional video showing gospel singer Omije Ojumi seated in church seeking prayers for divine healing has resurfaced online after her passing

The footage, recorded during a church service, captured a cleric and congregation praying fervently for the singer's healing while she was battling a leg ailment

The resurfaced clip has ignited fresh reactions from fans who remembered her music, her public call for prayers, and the fundraising efforts made during her prolonged illness

An old video of late Nigerian gospel singer Bunmi Adeoye Akinnaanu, popularly known as Omije Ojumi, seeking divine healing in church resurfaces online after her passing.

The clip, filmed in October 2025 at G. F. David Ministries in Ibadan, Oyo State, reappeared online just days after she passed away on January 12, 2026.

Omije Ojumi reportedly battled a prolonged illness linked to a leg condition that caused persistent bleeding. Months before her demise, she openly appealed for prayers and support, drawing sympathy from fans and fellow Christians.

The resurfaced footage shows the singer seated with her leg stretched out as a pastor and congregation prayed fervently for her recovery.

In the video, the cleric rebuked the spirits of death while calling for restoration over her frail body. The emotional scene reflected her struggle and the faith-driven efforts of worshippers who believed in divine intervention.

Her health challenges had earlier sparked viral appeals across social media, leading to crowdfunding campaigns aimed at supporting her treatment.

Despite the outpouring of love and assistance, her condition worsened, eventually claiming her life.

Omije Ojumi rose to prominence in the 2000s with her hit track Omije Ojumi, translated as “tears of my eyes.”

The song became a staple in Yoruba Pentecostal worship, resonating deeply with themes of sorrow, redemption, and hope. Her music inspired devotion and remains a source of comfort to many.

Tributes have continued to pour in since her passing, with fans and colleagues celebrating her impact on gospel music.

For many, the resurfaced video is not only a reminder of her battle with illness but also a symbol of unwavering faith in the face of human limits.

Her legacy lives on through her songs, which continue to uplift worshippers even in mourning.

Reactions trail resurfaced video of Bunmi Akinnaanu

Many reactions expressed grief, reflection, and emotional remembrance of the late singer and her music.

Pastor Arole calls out gospel singers over Omije Ojumi’s ailment

Hours before the singer's demise, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Segun Arole publicly questioned the health status and whereabouts of Omije Ojumi during the period of donation appeals for her treatment.

He criticised the lack of transparency surrounding her condition and asked those close to the singer to provide updates on her medical situation.

The pastor’s comments sparked widespread reactions online, with many Nigerians calling for accountability and clearer communication during the singer’s health crisis.

