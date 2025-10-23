A concerning video of gospel singer Bunmi Akinnaanu, also known as Omije Ojumi, has surfaced online

In the video, she is seen sitting on a chair at what appears to be a crusade, crying

Fans have reacted by offering prayers for the singer, declaring that she is healed and will not die

Gospel singer Bunmi Akinnaanu, popularly known as Omije Ojumi, is currently not in the best of health, as a video circulating online has raised concerns.



The music star, who gained fame with her hit song "Omije Ojumi," was seen in the video sitting on a chair and crying.

Fans react to video of gospel singer Bunmi Akinnaanu, Omije Ojumi at crusade.

The footage was taken at what appeared to be an open-air crusade, where she seemed to have gone seeking a solution for her health issues.



In the clip, the clergy leading the spiritual program attempted to speak with Bunmi, but she could not utter any words, only crying. She eventually reminded the clergy of her name, and it was noticed that she had a plaster on her right hand, suggesting she had recently received medical treatment.



Bunmi Omije Ojumi also showed one of her legs, which appeared to be afflicted. She was seen touching the leg in pain while continuing to cry.

Clergy prays for Omije Ojumi in video

Fans pray for gospel singer Bunmi Akinnaanu, Omije Ojumi.

The clergy placed his foot on her and prayed for healing, reassuring her that her worries would soon be over. As he prayed, he also sang songs of praise, encouraging her not to be shy and assuring her that she would testify to God's goodness in her life.



This comes after a few months ago, when secular singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, aka Portable, also spoke out about his health, having undergone medical tests to determine what was wrong.



Last year, gospel singer Aduke Gold passed away after a battle with cancer, a struggle she kept private until her passing, which deeply saddened the music industry.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Bunmi's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the gospel singer in pain and crying. Many prayed for her healing while remembering her hit song, Omije Ojumi. Here are comments below:

@stevenstechnology reacted:

"We take these prayers to the throne of grace in Jesus mighty name."

@boyesax_ commented:

"My Goodness !!!!!!Omoh."

@princessbee310 shared:

"You are healed by the touch of Christ in Jesus mighty name Amen."

@motherarewa shared:

"By His stripes, you are healed in Jesus’ Name. You cannot praise God all your days and end like this. May the healing power of our Lord Jesus Christ touch you now be healed in Jesus’ Name."

@he_mosopeoluwa wrote:

"God bless hasten her healing."

Singer Osinachi Nwachukwu is dead

Legit.ng also reported how the Nigerian entertainment industry mourned the demise of a popular gospel singer, Osinachi.

The gospel singer was the voice behind the famous Ekwueme song, she lost her life at an Abuja hospital on Friday, April 8, 2022.

As of the time of this report, the cause of her death was not made public, but Nigerians have sent their condolence messages, to the family of the deceased.

