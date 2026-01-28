Some videos recorded during the service of songs and candlelight ceremony for late singer Bunmi Akinaanu have surfaced online

Friends and family members were in tears at the church while singing and bidding farewell to the late singer

Her children were heartbroken, with attendees struggling to comfort them during the ceremony

Late singer Bunmi Akinaanu, popularly known as Omije Ojumi, is set to be buried as videos from her service of songs and candlelight procession have surfaced online.

The music star, known for her emotional song Omije Ojumi, reportedly passed away after battling an undisclosed ailment for a long time.

Last year, a worrisome video of the singer seeking healing at a crusade went viral, after which her colleagues appealed for support to help her receive medical treatment at the hospital.

Following back-and-forth discussions between artistes and members of her family, a burial date was eventually fixed.

In the trending videos, family and friends were seen gathered for her service of songs and candlelight procession.

Her lookalike daughter was inconsolable, crying throughout the ceremony, while her siblings were also seen in tears. Other family members were equally overwhelmed with grief.

Family member speaks on rift with artistes

In another video, a man came forward to clarify the reported misunderstanding between the late singer’s colleagues and her family.

According to him, the family did not frustrate anyone during the funeral arrangements. He explained that they only requested a few days to make preparations and raise funds for the burial.

Fans react to videos from Omije Ojumi’s burial

Fans of the music star were heartbroken after seeing the reactions of her children at the ceremony. Many asked questions and prayed for God to comfort her family.

Some also noticed a young boy sitting beside Bunmi Akinaanu’s daughter and appealed for someone to attend to him, as he was seen crying in distress.

Here is the Instagram video of Omije Ojumi's below:

Reactions to Omije Ojumi's burial video

Reactions have tailed the video of the service of song and candlelight procession of the later singer. Many were in tears as they joined her family to wish her farewell. Here are comments below:

@uniqueevents_ng commented:

"And one mad man is shouting on TikTok that she’s not dead, may God be with her loved one."

@bolanlealoko reacted:

"Nobody is attending to the boy self."

@seyiibabe said:

"May God rest her soul."

@only_addyyy shared:

"Can someone hug that boy for me omg."

@ fatoyinbo.abiola said:

"She looks like her, oh God."

@omolade_01_06 stated:

"God will continue to be with her loved ones."

