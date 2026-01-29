Another video has emerged from the burial of late singer Omije Ojumi as her family and her estranged husband clashed over her children

It reportedly started with a call from the deceased’s estranged husband before the disagreement spread to family members present

Fans expressed disappointment with both families as they took sides and sent messages to the elders of the two families

Another serious drama broke out during the burial of late gospel singer Bunmi Akinaanu, better known as Omije Ojumi.

The music star was recently laid to rest, and videos of what transpired during the funeral ceremony have been trending online.

One of the videos first showed how the singer’s estranged husband tried to speak to his children after his daughters claimed that he had abandoned them.

In another disturbing video, sisters of Omije Ojumi’s estranged husband, said to be based in the US, introduced themselves. They stated that he is the only son of their family and that he has been making efforts to reach his children.

Reacting, a member of the late singer’s family kicked against their claims, with her elder brother stating that he had done everything possible to resolve the issues. He added that there were certain matters only the family could resolve privately.

Omije Ojumi’s estranged husband’s family speaks

Responding to the brother’s remarks, a man from the estranged husband’s family said he expected both sides to step aside and resolve the matter before it escalated to the cemetery.

Another relative complained that the issue would soon spread on social media, insisting that they were not at the burial to fight with any member of the singer’s family.

Fans react to Omije Ojumi’s family crisis

Fans of the late gospel singer expressed disappointment with both families. Many questioned why such controversy was allowed at the cemetery, while others blamed the singer’s estranged husband for the messy drama.

Here is the Instagram video of the fight below:

Reactions to feud at Omije Ojumi's funeral

Fans aired their views after seeing the video of what happened that the burial of the gospel singer. They also took sides. Here are comments below:

@bahabsabby said:

"Shebi won ti fe idi Ara won sita,the thing Dem they help them keep,is the audacity for me.May the soul of the dead rest in peace."

@ola_wummi wrote:

"It’s always the husbands family."

@tyoppy_1010 shared:

"Even the pallbearers are confused."

@dammyvictoria3740 commented:

"They shouldn't have displayed this stupidity at the burial, they can have another time peacefully for that."

@mayowaajibogun reacted:

"This people are callous ooo, can't this rubbish wait, in front of their dead mother, the children have been through alot please, and they are still facing alot. Why all this for God's sakes, I feel bad for this children."

What colleague posted about Omije Ojumi

Legit.ng previously reported an update shared by gospel singer Lanre Alawilese about Bunmi Akinnaanu, aka Omije Ojumi.

Colleagues of the popular singer had raised alarm and called for funds to assist with her medical expenses, while fans also called for prayers.

In his video, Lanre noted that Omije Ojumi was aware of the fundraising efforts and has tried her best, but it seems it was not enough.

