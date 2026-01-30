Hellen Ati claimed that while Chiefpriest is busy "yapping" online, his alleged son is currently not attending school due to neglect.

She warned the businessman that she has been quiet for too long and is currently planning a "surprise" that will unfold before the end of 2026

The drama resurfaced after Chief Priest posted a message about enemies trying to ruin his marriage, a remark Hellen felt was a direct shot at her

Hellen Ati has once again spoken out after a recent comment by businessman and alleged baby daddy Cubana Chiefpriest.

The development followed an online celebration marking the birthday of Chiefpriest’s wife, during which he reflected on attempts by unnamed individuals to destabilise his marriage.

He added that God had turned such plans to shame, a statement many observers interpreted as a subtle message aimed at lingering controversies surrounding his personal life.

Cubana Chiefpriest threw a subtle jab at Hellen Ati at wife's birthday party. Photos: Hellen Ati/ Cubana Chiefpriest.

Not long after the post gained traction, Hellen took to her Instagram story to air her grievances.

In a strongly worded message, she said she had deliberately stayed silent for a long time and allowed enough space, hoping the situation would change.

According to her, while Chief Priest remained active online, their alleged son was not attending school.

She accused the businessman of speaking carelessly on social media instead of addressing what she described as urgent responsibilities.

“Your son hasn’t been going to school, and you’re there yapping,” she wrote, adding that she had reached her limit.

She hinted at plans she claimed Chief Priest was unaware of, warning that the year would bring unexpected developments.

“You don’t know what I’m planning for you. You will be so surprised this year,” she wrote, insisting she would not reveal details yet and urging the public to “keep watching.”

The tension between Hellen and Chiefpriest is not new. In 2023, she publicly accused the socialite of abandoning a child she claims belongs to him.

The businessman denied the allegation, maintaining that he had the capacity to care for any child fathered outside his marriage and would never abandon his responsibilities.

Legit.ng reported Hellen, updated her Instagram name to include Pascal Okechukwu, Chiefpriest’s real name in August 2025.

The move has left fans and online observers buzzing, as it comes despite the celebrity barman’s consistent public denial of any romantic relationship with her.

Hellen Ati rubbishes Cubana Chiefpriest over comment. Photo: Hellen Ati.

