An old video of Prophet Yinka Omole speaking about ailing singer Omije Ojumi has resurfaced online following her death

In the clip, which was recorded in 2025 while the music star was battling ill health, the cleric shared a prophecy about her condition

He went on to name the person he claimed was behind her ordeal and spoke about what could be done to restore her to good health

Hours after the sad news of the death of singer Bunmi Akinnaanu was announced, an old prophecy about the music star resurfaced online.

The singer reportedly passed away after battling ill health for a long time, and videos showing how people mourned her have continued to circulate on social media.

In a recording currently making the rounds, Prophet Yinka Omole, the cleric who once shared a prophecy about Pastor Enoch Adeboye, was seen speaking about Omije Ojumi.

The video, which was recorded in November 2025, captured the cleric claiming that the sickness Omije Ojumi was battling was not medical.

According to him, it was more spiritual than physical, as he alleged that an arrow had been spiritually fired at her with the intention of taking her life.

Cleric shares what can be done about Bunmi

Speaking further, Prophet Omole stated that if some clerics could take Omije Ojumi to a mountain where most people would not know her whereabouts and pray for her, she would recover.

He added that he had seen a thick dark cloud and warned that only serious prayers, done in secrecy, could save the singer.

Recall that a video of the late singer’s last birthday celebration later surfaced online after her death.

Her colleague, Alayo Melody, had visited her on her sick bed when she turned 46, and a clip of the two singers dancing and singing was later shared in tribute to her.

How fans reacted to Prophet Omole's video

Netizens reacted after seeing the video of the cleric made in 2025 about the singer. Here are comments below:

@babsonmarshall shared:

"Even a lady sent a msg privately her but she said it is that lady that will die not her.u see some of these celebrities for just dey look down on person if dem give dem msg.its well oooo."

@deboraholuwasanmi wrote:

"She's always going to the mountain but where are the pastor's now may her soul rest in peace."

@ayteps said:

"After rejecting negative msg same we receive positive msg.pls pray like never b4.Had u know will not be our portion.rest well."

@ lydia_ty3 shared:

"It's obvious it was an arrow, and them no suppose carry her go hospital at all.. Arrow and hospital hmmm!! May she rest easy."

Photographer shares promise Omije Ojumi made to him

Legit.ng had reported that a photographer, Iroayo, who worked with late singer Bunmi Akinnaanu during her 45th birthday had opened up an emotional tribute to her.

Iroayo took some lovely shots of the singer at her birthday and made a video which he shared in his tribute to her.

He recalled a promise Omije Ojumi made to him that year after she was impressed with his work.

