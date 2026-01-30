Nigerian singer Harrysong shared a video of his little daughters amid his ongoing custody dispute with their mother

The clip surfaced shortly after their mother, Alexer Perez Gopa, announced she was stepping back from custody following alleged pressure and harassment

Fans expressed mixed emotions the recent clip with many accusing the musician of being manipulative

Nigerian singer Harrison Tare Okiri, popularly known as Harrysong, has shared a video of his two young daughters that has stirred reactions online amid his ongoing custody battle with their mother, Alexer Perez Gopa.

The video surfaced shortly after Alexer tearfully announced that she was giving up custody of their children, aged four and three.

In an emotional Instagram story shared on Thursday, January 29, 2026, she said the decision followed years of alleged harassment and pressure from the singer since their separation.

Alexer revealed that despite trying to raise their 4-year-old and 3-year-old children independently for the past two years, she has faced constant interference from the singer.

She accused Harrysong of visiting her home unannounced, frustrating her efforts, and creating an environment where she feels she can no longer cope.

According to Alexer, the singer has insisted on taking charge of the children, even though she believes he is rarely available to care for them.

She claimed Harrysong has used his influence and resources to make life difficult for her.

She explained that she had taken the matter to welfare authorities but has now decided to hand over custody temporarily, emphasising that she intends to fight for her children again when the time is right.

In her message, Alexer expressed concern about the well-being of her young children, emphasising that they must remain healthy and safe under their father’s care.

She added that her decision was not a sign of weakness but a step towards finding peace and rebuilding her life, with plans to relocate from Asaba to Lagos.

In the new video shared by Harrysong, the singer was seen leading his daughters into a car, reportedly to take them to their mother’s house.

In the clip, one of the little girls could be heard saying she did not want to go to “mummy’s house,” while Harrysong gently pleaded with them to get into the car. He mentioned that he had no choice, saying he wanted to avoid further online controversy with his ex-partner.

Netizens drag Harrysong

pharmjoy_mikah said:

"This is enough proof that he is the problem. He is using those kids to manipulate the whole situation. Give that child 1 hour, she will look for mummy."

__bukunolami said:

"Children wey dey cunning, them go reach mummy place talk say them no wan go daddy place 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣children and scope."

zenny0617

"The girl forgot about not going to her moms house when she saw grape 😀 Oya cut the camera 😂."

hannahmaiye said:

"Bcos he probably have money more than the lady and also gives them things they don’t have in mummy’s house. They are children ; y is the other one not saying same?"

nekysparkles said:

"When parents play this silly games with kids, i just wonder. This is normal with kids. My kids prefers my younger sister’s house, cos she can eat all the junk food, watch movies till morning , literally get away with anything. Obviously mummy’s house has rules. Another angle, the kid was told what to say."

austinelois__ said:

"Original manipulator 😂😂😂."

winniefrancesdaniels2015 said:

"Minors especially girls cannot and should not live with their father in case of separation."

Alexer makes serious allegations against Harrysong

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Alexer Peres made shocking allegations against Harrysong after he accused her of getting pregnant while under his roof.

She claimed on social media that the singer bedwets and ridiculed him as a celebrity who urinates on his body.

She also alleged that Harrysong's mother had six husbands and was never married to any of them, claiming the singer was a product of adultery.

Alexer stated that her ex-husband's mother allegedly had six children for all the men she slept with.

