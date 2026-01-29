Jomiloju, the first daughter of late gospel singer Omije Ojumi, delivered an emotional tribute at her mother's service of songs

The grieving daughter recounted how the singer raised her children alone after their father abandoned the family, and worked tirelessly to ensure they became responsible adults

While in tears, Jomiloju made a promise to care for her younger brother and guide him to become the prayer warrior and responsible man their late mother always wanted him to be

Jomiloju, the first daughter of late Nigerian gospel singer Bunmi Akinaanu, popularly known as Omije Ojumi, gave a moving tribute to her mother during the service of songs held on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, in Lagos.

The singer, who passed away on 12 January 2026, was remembered as a devoted mother who sacrificed everything to raise her children after their father abandoned the family.

Omije Ojumi's daughter speaks on how their father left them. Photo credit: omije_ojumi/ilefotv

Source: Instagram

During the event, Jomiloju described her mother as a strong and virtuous woman who carried the weight of the family alone, ensuring her children never lacked care or guidance.

She explained that Omije Ojumi’s greatest wish was to raise disciplined and responsible children who would not repeat the mistakes she believed she made in her marriage.

The daughter recalled how her mother prioritised their education, enrolling them in the best schools she could afford so they could secure a brighter future.

“She was always there for us, even when our father wasn’t. Her focus was to make sure we turned out responsible and did better than she did in her marital journey.”

She noted that her mother constantly reminded them to plan for tomorrow and to live responsibly, teaching them values of respect, hard work, and faith.

In her tribute, Jomiloju promised to continue her mother’s legacy by caring for her younger brother, William, and guiding him to become the prayerful and responsible man their mother always hoped he would be.

She emphasised that her mother’s sacrifices would not be forgotten, and that she and her siblings would strive to make her proud by living according to the values she instilled in them.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Omije Ojumi's daughter's emotional tribute

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@FolashadeAdegboyega said:

"What stopped your mother will not stop you in JESUS mighty name...You shall do exploit in JESUS name Amen."

@FeyikunmiDada-y5k commented:

"The Lord will be with the children and no evil reoccurrence again in your linage any longer."

@RaheemOmolola-i8f wrote:

"no weapon formed against u,shall prosper in Jesus name,evil people will not cut ur destiny short in Jesus name."

@annogbondeminu2657 reacted:

"The LORD will keep these children and cause them to fulfil destiny."

@christianahfadipe1957 said:

"Omg. De girl look just lik her. Omase ooo. May the Lord console them ijn."

@AkinlosotuOlamiposi commented:

"Omo see resemblance,haaa iku doro,May she continue to rest in the blossom of the almighty God, Amen 🙏"

Omije Ojumi's daughter pays emotional tribute, reveals how the late singer raised them alone. Photo credit: omije_ojumi

Source: Instagram

Destiny Boy's widow pens a tribute to late singer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Iremide, Destiny Boy's widow, penned an emotional tribute following the singer's death.

The mother of one recalled special moments she shared with her late husband before his sudden departure. She shared a video of the two of them in bed, having a light-hearted moment together.

In the caption, she described the late singer as more than a husband, calling him her rock, shield, best friend and soulmate.

She said his gentle guidance would never be forgotten and that she would carry him with her wherever she goes.

Source: Legit.ng